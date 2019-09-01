Houston-Toronto Runs

Astros ninth. Alex Bregman doubles to shallow right field. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Aledmys Diaz flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Alex Bregman to third. Abraham Toro homers to center field. Alex Bregman scores. Josh Reddick grounds out to shortstop, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Blue jays 0.