AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 27 37.8 301-679 .443 135-376 312-353 .884 1049 38.9
Westbrook 24 34.8 204-479 .426 28-123 112-146 .767 548 22.8
Capela 23 33.2 145-226 .642 0-0 29-65 .446 319 13.9
Gordon 9 29.4 34-110 .309 21-74 9-14 .643 98 10.9
House 21 29.9 75-173 .434 44-112 32-40 .800 226 10.8
McLemore 27 23.6 94-222 .423 69-188 30-39 .769 287 10.6
Tucker 27 36.0 92-189 .487 53-126 20-26 .769 257 9.5
Rivers 25 24.1 74-184 .402 32-102 21-30 .700 201 8.0
Clemons 19 8.5 33-77 .429 24-62 3-4 .750 93 4.9
Clark 12 11.9 15-42 .357 11-36 6-7 .857 47 3.9
Hartenstein 9 11.4 11-16 .688 0-1 9-11 .818 31 3.4
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 22 10.1 16-48 .333 8-29 0-1 .000 40 1.8
Chandler 18 9.1 13-17 .765 0-0 5-9 .556 31 1.7
Frazier 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Green 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Nene 0 0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 27 241.9 1109-2469 .449 426-1234 588-745 .789 3232 119.7
OPPONENTS 27 241.9 1135-2494 .455 355-990 461-611 .755 3086 114.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 29 132 161 6.0 201 7.4 90 0 52 132 19
Westbrook 39 155 194 8.1 173 7.2 90 0 39 105 9
Capela 97 242 339 14.7 26 1.1 63 0 19 38 46
Gordon 3 14 17 1.9 7 .8 21 0 5 12 2
House 26 62 88 4.2 27 1.3 45 0 23 20 12
McLemore 9 54 63 2.3 28 1.0 54 0 19 21 7
Tucker 41 154 195 7.2 38 1.4 91 0 37 31 12
Rivers 17 50 67 2.7 43 1.7 50 0 12 15 6
Clemons 2 12 14 .7 6 .3 16 0 5 8 4
Clark 8 21 29 2.4 8 .7 14 0 1 1 6
Hartenstein 8 18 26 2.9 5 .6 17 0 3 6 4
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 12 36 48 2.2 15 .7 21 0 9 7 4
Chandler 19 30 49 2.7 6 .3 24 0 5 6 7
Frazier 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Green 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
Nene 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 310 987 1297 48.0 585 21.7 597 0 230 412 138
OPPONENTS 293 955 1248 46.2 705 26.1 597 2 220 426 123