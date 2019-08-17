Houston-Oakland Runs

Athletics fifth. Khris Davis called out on strikes. Mark Canha homers to center field. Stephen Piscotty strikes out swinging. Corban Joseph lines out to right field to Josh Reddick.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Astros 0.

Astros sixth. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Matt Chapman to Matt Olson. Michael Brantley doubles to deep left center field. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez singles to left field. Alex Bregman to second. Michael Brantley to third. Carlos Correa out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Stephen Piscotty. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel singles to right center field, tagged out at second, Mark Canha to Marcus Semien. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Athletics 1.

Athletics sixth. Chris Herrmann grounds out to shallow right field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Marcus Semien homers to center field. Robbie Grossman lines out to center field to George Springer. Matt Chapman called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Athletics 2.

Athletics thirteenth. Corban Joseph singles to left field. Chris Herrmann out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Robinson Chirinos to Yuli Gurriel. Corban Joseph to second. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman singles to center field. Corban Joseph scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 3, Astros 2.