BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .255 .309 102 12 26 7 0 3 10 8 31 3 0 1
Maldonado .667 .667 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0
Bregman .444 .583 9 5 4 1 0 1 1 3 4 1 0 1
Gurriel .417 .417 12 1 5 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
Alvarez .417 .417 12 2 5 2 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0
Altuve .308 .308 13 2 4 2 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0
Correa .250 .250 12 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 6 0 0 0
R.Chirinos .167 .375 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0 0
Brantley .167 .167 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0
Tucker .000 .250 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0
Springer .000 .071 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 0
Reddick .000 .167 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Marisnick .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
A.Díaz .000 .000 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 1 4.15 3 3 1 26.0 23 13 12 4 9 34
Cole 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 7.2 4 0 0 0 1 15
Harris 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
James 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 1
Rondón 0 0 Inf 1 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Smith 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Verlander 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 7.0 1 0 0 0 3 8
Osuna 0 0 5.40 2 0 0 1.2 2 1 1 0 2 3
Miley 0 0 6.75 1 0 0 2.2 4 3 2 1 1 1
Greinke 0 1 14.73 1 1 0 3.2 5 6 6 3 1 5
Pressly 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 4 2 2 0 0 0