BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .173 .274 98 7 17 2 0 4 6 13 30 1 0 1
Altuve .417 .462 12 2 5 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Brantley .308 .357 13 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0
Tucker .250 .250 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Reddick .250 .250 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Maldonado .250 .250 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Correa .167 .167 12 1 2 1 0 1 2 0 5 0 0 0
Bregman .143 .538 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 0
Gurriel .091 .154 11 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Springer .083 .214 12 1 1 0 0 1 1 2 5 0 0 1
Marisnick .000 .000 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Díaz .000 .500 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Chirinos .000 .000 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
Alvarez .000 .167 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 2 1 3.10 3 3 1 29.0 24 10 10 5 11 30
Cole 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 7.0 4 0 0 0 5 7
Harris 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.1 0 0 0 0 1 2
James 1 0 0.00 2 0 0 1.2 0 0 0 0 0 4
Osuna 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 2.2 0 0 0 0 0 2
Rondón 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 1
Verlander 0 0 2.70 1 1 0 6.2 5 2 2 1 2 7
Greinke 0 1 4.50 1 1 0 6.0 7 3 3 2 0 6
Smith 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 1 1 1 1 1 0
Abreu 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.2 2 2 2 1 2 0
Pressly 0 0 27.00 2 0 0 0.2 5 2 2 0 0 1