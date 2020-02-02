Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ingram 38:11 10-23 3-3 1-12 3 2 28
Williamson 32:59 8-14 5-7 5-10 1 2 21
Favors 23:55 4-7 1-1 5-11 1 1 9
Ball 37:19 3-7 2-2 1-11 9 2 10
Holiday 33:35 5-14 1-3 0-3 6 3 11
Hart 29:36 5-11 3-4 3-10 1 2 16
Moore 14:25 5-8 0-0 0-0 0 1 10
Redick 14:19 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Melli 12:09 1-4 0-0 0-4 0 0 2
Hayes 3:32 1-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 240:00 42-94 15-20 16-63 21 16 109

Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Ingram 5-11, Hart 3-5, Ball 2-6, Melli 0-2, Moore 0-2, Redick 0-2, Holiday 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ball 2, Holiday, Melli, Moore, Williamson).

Turnovers: 21 (Ball 4, Holiday 4, Ingram 4, Favors 3, Williamson 3, Hart, Melli, Moore).

Steals: 6 (Ball 3, Hart, Melli, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gordon 33:09 4-12 0-0 1-1 2 2 9
House Jr. 28:04 5-14 0-0 4-12 1 0 12
Tucker 38:42 0-5 0-0 2-9 0 4 0
Harden 38:47 12-24 9-9 2-10 9 5 40
Westbrook 36:02 9-24 3-3 2-6 7 4 22
McLemore 23:37 6-12 6-8 0-0 0 0 22
Rivers 23:37 4-12 0-0 0-2 2 0 8
Sefolosha 18:02 1-2 1-2 0-3 1 3 4
Totals 240:00 41-105 19-22 11-43 22 18 117

Percentages: FG .390, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 16-51, .314 (Harden 7-15, McLemore 4-9, House Jr. 2-8, Sefolosha 1-2, Westbrook 1-4, Gordon 1-7, Tucker 0-2, Rivers 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Harden 2, Sefolosha).

Turnovers: 7 (Harden 4, Westbrook 2, Tucker).

Steals: 14 (Gordon 4, Sefolosha 3, McLemore 2, Rivers 2, House Jr., Tucker, Westbrook).

Technical Fouls: None

New Orleans 28 32 33 16 109
Houston 30 35 27 25 117

A_18,055 (18,500). T_2:14.