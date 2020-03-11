Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
HOWARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Richardson 1 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Bristol 40 2-8 1-2 1-5 0 1 5
Garvey 29 3-10 3-5 2-4 4 3 9
P.Jones 24 1-2 2-2 1-2 4 1 4
Williams 40 6-12 9-10 0-3 1 2 24
Cousins 25 3-6 0-2 4-12 1 5 6
Foster 24 4-6 8-12 0-3 0 3 18
Anosike 12 0-0 1-2 0-2 0 5 1
Bethea 4 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 2 3
Toure 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-46 25-36 8-32 10 22 70

Percentages: FG .435, FT .694.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Williams 3-4, Foster 2-3, Bethea 0-1, Bristol 0-2, Garvey 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Bristol 2, Anosike, Cousins, Foster, P.Jones, Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Foster 5, P.Jones 4, Bristol 3, Anosike 2, Cousins 2, Williams).

Steals: 4 (Bristol 2, Cousins, P.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Applewhite 30 8-13 6-6 5-9 0 2 22
Kinard 22 2-8 2-4 2-5 0 5 7
Riley 25 5-11 0-0 3-5 2 4 10
Etienne 26 5-12 0-2 2-4 2 4 11
Sellers 21 0-5 0-0 1-2 4 5 0
Edwards 21 0-2 4-6 1-1 3 1 4
Simmons 19 0-5 2-2 1-5 0 1 2
Fields 18 3-6 1-2 2-6 0 3 7
Moorer 13 0-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Croskey 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Bottenberg 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 23-67 15-22 17-38 12 28 63

Percentages: FG .343, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 2-19, .105 (Kinard 1-5, Etienne 1-7, Croskey 0-1, Moorer 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Sellers 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Moorer).

Turnovers: 14 (Sellers 5, Simmons 3, Etienne 2, Applewhite, Croskey, Edwards, Riley).

Steals: 9 (Applewhite 3, Sellers 3, Riley 2, Kinard).

Technical Fouls: None.

Howard 29 41 70
SC State 22 41 63

.