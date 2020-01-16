FG FT Reb
SMU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Davis 35 8-14 2-5 2-5 6 4 19
Mike 33 3-7 1-2 3-6 4 2 8
Jolly 32 2-11 0-0 3-8 1 3 5
Hunt 31 6-14 1-2 1-4 1 2 14
Chargois 29 3-7 0-0 0-1 1 2 8
Bandoumel 19 1-6 2-3 0-2 0 1 4
Ray 9 1-1 0-1 1-1 0 2 2
Jasey 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
C.White 5 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 25-62 6-13 10-29 13 17 62

Percentages: FG .403, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Chargois 2-4, Davis 1-4, Hunt 1-4, Jolly 1-5, Mike 1-5, C.White 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Hunt 4).

Turnovers: 8 (Mike 3, Davis 2, Jolly 2, Jasey).

Steals: 8 (Hunt 2, Mike 2, Bandoumel, Chargois, Davis, Jolly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hinton 31 5-10 3-4 2-9 1 2 14
F.White 30 6-12 5-5 6-10 1 3 17
Mills 30 5-13 4-5 0-1 1 3 15
Jarreau 29 3-8 2-3 3-8 2 0 9
Sasser 22 2-4 2-3 1-3 2 0 8
Grimes 19 2-6 0-0 1-5 3 1 5
Harris 15 1-2 1-2 1-3 0 2 3
Gresham 10 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Alley 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gorham 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 24-56 17-22 14-40 12 13 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Sasser 2-4, Jarreau 1-1, Mills 1-3, Grimes 1-4, Hinton 1-5, Alley 0-1, F.White 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Gresham, Jarreau).

Turnovers: 11 (Hinton 4, Jarreau 3, Grimes 2, F.White, Harris).

Steals: 6 (Grimes 2, Hinton 2, F.White, Jarreau).

Technical Fouls: None.

SMU 20 42 62
Houston 31 40 71

.