FG FT Reb
DREXEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Wynter 40 5-11 0-0 1-3 4 2 10
Butler 34 10-13 1-1 5-12 1 1 21
Walton 29 4-11 4-6 0-4 1 3 14
Green 24 0-5 0-0 0-3 0 3 0
Okros 22 0-2 2-2 0-1 1 1 2
Juric 21 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Bickerstaff 13 1-1 3-4 0-1 2 1 5
Washington 11 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 2 5
Perry 6 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Totals 200 23-50 10-13 8-27 10 16 59

Percentages: FG .460, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Walton 2-5, Washington 1-3, Juric 0-1, Green 0-2, Okros 0-2, Wynter 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Butler).

Turnovers: 15 (Wynter 5, Juric 3, Bickerstaff 2, Green 2, Butler, Okros, Washington).

Steals: 4 (Wynter 3, Walton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOFSTRA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Coburn 39 8-10 4-4 7-12 1 1 24
Buie 38 5-20 1-2 0-4 5 0 12
Pemberton 35 4-9 4-6 1-3 0 3 12
Kante 33 6-8 1-2 2-4 0 3 13
Ray 33 3-11 0-0 0-5 2 3 7
Schutte 8 1-1 0-0 2-2 1 0 2
Silverio 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Burgess 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Trueheart 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 28-61 10-14 12-30 9 13 72

Percentages: FG .459, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Coburn 4-4, Ray 1-2, Buie 1-5, Pemberton 0-1, Silverio 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buie, Coburn).

Turnovers: 7 (Buie 3, Kante 2, Burgess, Coburn).

Steals: 8 (Buie 3, Ray 2, Burgess, Coburn, Pemberton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Drexel 32 27 59
Hofstra 33 39 72

A_2,453 (5,023).