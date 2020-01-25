https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/HOFSTRA-72-DREXEL-59-15004413.php
HOFSTRA 72, DREXEL 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DREXEL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wynter
|40
|5-11
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|10
|Butler
|34
|10-13
|1-1
|5-12
|1
|1
|21
|Walton
|29
|4-11
|4-6
|0-4
|1
|3
|14
|Green
|24
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Okros
|22
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Juric
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bickerstaff
|13
|1-1
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Washington
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Perry
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|10-13
|8-27
|10
|16
|59
Percentages: FG .460, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Walton 2-5, Washington 1-3, Juric 0-1, Green 0-2, Okros 0-2, Wynter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Butler).
Turnovers: 15 (Wynter 5, Juric 3, Bickerstaff 2, Green 2, Butler, Okros, Washington).
Steals: 4 (Wynter 3, Walton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOFSTRA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coburn
|39
|8-10
|4-4
|7-12
|1
|1
|24
|Buie
|38
|5-20
|1-2
|0-4
|5
|0
|12
|Pemberton
|35
|4-9
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|3
|12
|Kante
|33
|6-8
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|13
|Ray
|33
|3-11
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|3
|7
|Schutte
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|0
|2
|Silverio
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Burgess
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Trueheart
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|10-14
|12-30
|9
|13
|72
Percentages: FG .459, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Coburn 4-4, Ray 1-2, Buie 1-5, Pemberton 0-1, Silverio 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Buie, Coburn).
Turnovers: 7 (Buie 3, Kante 2, Burgess, Coburn).
Steals: 8 (Buie 3, Ray 2, Burgess, Coburn, Pemberton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drexel
|32
|27
|—
|59
|Hofstra
|33
|39
|—
|72
A_2,453 (5,023).
View Comments