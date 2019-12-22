FG FT Reb
MANHATTAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Greene 38 10-17 0-0 1-4 0 1 25
Stewart 31 2-9 0-1 0-0 2 2 4
Paulicap 29 6-9 1-2 1-7 0 2 13
Buchanan 27 2-10 0-0 2-4 5 4 4
Hinckson 22 1-5 0-0 0-2 4 2 3
Reynolds 21 0-2 0-0 0-6 0 3 0
Mack 18 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
Williams 11 0-2 0-2 2-4 0 1 0
Reid 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-56 1-5 6-27 13 17 51

Percentages: FG .393, FT .200.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Greene 5-5, Hinckson 1-1, Buchanan 0-1, Reynolds 0-2, Stewart 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Paulicap).

Turnovers: 14 (Paulicap 3, Buchanan 2, Reid 2, Stewart 2, Greene, Hinckson, Mack, Reynolds, Williams).

Steals: 7 (Hinckson 2, Reynolds 2, Buchanan, Greene, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOFSTRA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buie 40 7-13 2-2 1-5 4 0 19
Pemberton 38 6-16 5-5 0-5 4 2 19
Ray 36 1-9 0-0 1-6 4 1 3
Coburn 34 1-4 3-5 1-4 0 2 5
Kante 32 6-6 2-2 2-11 1 2 14
Trueheart 12 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Hughes 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Schutte 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-51 12-14 5-34 13 11 63

Percentages: FG .431, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Buie 3-8, Pemberton 2-9, Trueheart 1-2, Ray 1-4, Coburn 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kante 2, Schutte).

Turnovers: 17 (Buie 6, Ray 4, Kante 3, Pemberton 3, Schutte).

Steals: 8 (Buie 5, Pemberton, Ray, Trueheart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Manhattan 25 26 51
Hofstra 37 26 63

A_2,257 (5,023).