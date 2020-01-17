FG FT Reb
CAL POLY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
K.Smith 31 2-5 0-2 0-5 7 2 4
Colvin 28 3-6 3-4 0-8 1 1 11
Jaakkola 27 4-9 1-4 0-4 1 2 9
Rogers 26 6-9 2-3 1-4 1 3 18
Crowe 19 0-3 0-0 2-2 0 2 0
Harwell 17 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 5 3
Ballard 15 3-8 1-1 0-4 0 4 9
J.Smith 15 0-4 1-2 0-2 0 2 1
Alexander 9 2-3 0-0 0-1 2 0 4
Koroma 8 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Taylor 5 0-1 0-2 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-53 9-20 3-32 12 22 61

Percentages: FG .415, FT .450.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Rogers 4-6, Ballard 2-4, Colvin 2-5, Harwell 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Crowe 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Jaakkola 5, K.Smith, Koroma, Taylor).

Turnovers: 15 (J.Smith 3, Ballard 2, Crowe 2, Harwell 2, Jaakkola 2, Koroma 2, K.Smith, Rogers).

Steals: 9 (K.Smith 5, Colvin 2, Crowe, Rogers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HAWAII Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stansberry 38 5-14 4-4 0-4 0 1 17
Buggs 37 2-9 0-0 1-7 5 2 4
Raimo 32 2-14 7-8 6-14 3 0 11
da Silva 24 3-5 2-4 5-8 2 3 8
Avea 23 3-8 2-3 1-4 2 1 9
Webster 22 3-8 2-2 0-2 0 2 9
Carper 12 3-4 0-0 2-4 0 3 6
Hemsley 11 0-2 1-3 0-2 0 3 1
Colina 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-64 18-24 15-45 12 16 65

Percentages: FG .328, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Stansberry 3-9, Avea 1-4, Webster 1-4, Hemsley 0-1, Raimo 0-1, Buggs 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (da Silva).

Turnovers: 12 (Raimo 4, da Silva 3, Buggs 2, Avea, Hemsley, Stansberry).

Steals: 4 (Raimo 2, Buggs, Stansberry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Poly 29 32 61
Hawaii 38 27 65

A_4,811 (10,300).