HAMPTON 87, GARDNER-WEBB 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dufeal
|30
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|1
|7
|Jamison
|37
|10-17
|0-2
|2-10
|0
|2
|21
|Cornwall
|26
|5-8
|0-1
|0-3
|5
|4
|14
|Johnson
|40
|6-14
|5-6
|1-4
|2
|4
|20
|Turner
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|0-1
|10
|5
|6
|Jenkins
|22
|1-6
|2-3
|1-5
|1
|2
|4
|Reid
|15
|2-3
|1-4
|3-3
|1
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|29-60
|11-20
|9-30
|19
|21
|77
Percentages: FG .483, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Cornwall 4-6, Johnson 3-8, Jamison 1-3, Turner 0-3, Jenkins 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Dufeal 5, Jenkins, Reid, Turner).
Turnovers: 10 (Cornwall 6, Johnson 2, Jamison, Jenkins).
Steals: 4 (Johnson 3, Cornwall).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HAMPTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stanley
|31
|7-17
|5-7
|6-9
|1
|3
|19
|Dean
|31
|1-3
|2-2
|2-6
|5
|3
|4
|Heckstall
|40
|4-11
|0-0
|1-14
|3
|2
|10
|Marrow
|40
|8-17
|15-21
|0-2
|7
|3
|33
|Warren
|32
|6-12
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|3
|15
|C.Shelton
|15
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|6
|Oliver-Hampton
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-65
|22-30
|15-42
|17
|15
|87
Percentages: FG .431, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Warren 3-5, C.Shelton 2-3, Heckstall 2-6, Marrow 2-6, Stanley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Stanley 2).
Turnovers: 10 (Marrow 5, Warren 3, Dean, Heckstall).
Steals: 6 (Marrow 2, Warren 2, Dean, Stanley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Gardner-Webb
|39
|38
|—
|77
|Hampton
|41
|46
|—
|87
A_2,551 (7,200).
