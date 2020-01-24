FG FT Reb
CAMPBELL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Whitfield 33 3-6 1-2 1-2 4 4 9
Gensler 32 7-9 0-0 0-5 2 3 16
Nelson 31 4-9 5-7 1-4 5 4 14
Henderson 27 5-12 1-1 2-3 1 4 12
Stajcic 25 3-9 2-2 0-3 0 2 8
Spencer 21 0-3 1-2 0-0 2 0 1
McCullough 14 2-6 0-0 1-2 0 2 6
Carralero 11 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 1 5
Knight 5 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Lusane 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 27-58 10-14 5-20 16 22 74

Percentages: FG .466, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Gensler 2-3, Whitfield 2-3, McCullough 2-5, Carralero 1-1, Knight 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Stajcic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gensler).

Turnovers: 10 (Carralero 2, McCullough 2, Nelson 2, Whitfield 2, Henderson, Knight).

Steals: 2 (Lusane, Spencer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HAMPTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Marrow 38 12-21 10-16 1-5 7 2 37
Stanley 38 8-15 5-11 3-6 0 2 21
Heckstall 37 4-7 4-4 0-5 2 1 14
Warren 26 1-4 1-2 2-5 2 2 3
Griffin 25 2-3 2-2 1-3 0 3 6
Dean 24 0-1 0-0 1-4 3 1 0
Oliver-Hampton 12 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 2 2
Totals 200 28-52 22-35 9-31 14 13 83

Percentages: FG .538, FT .629.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Marrow 3-9, Heckstall 2-2, Griffin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Stanley 2, Griffin, Warren).

Turnovers: 7 (Marrow 2, Oliver-Hampton 2, Warren 2, Griffin).

Steals: 8 (Heckstall 3, Marrow 2, Dean, Griffin, Warren).

Technical Fouls: None.

Campbell 39 35 74
Hampton 35 48 83

A_3,540 (7,200).