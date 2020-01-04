Green Bay 85, Ill.-Chicago 71
Ferguson 6-11 3-7 19, Diggins 3-6 0-0 7, Ottey 7-14 3-3 17, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Ahale 1-6 0-0 3, Blount 4-6 2-6 10, Bridges 4-6 1-2 9, Wiley 2-6 0-0 4, Boahen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 9-18 71.
McCloud 3-10 5-5 13, Davis 8-17 5-7 21, Hankerson 4-7 1-2 11, Pipes 3-8 4-4 12, Schwartz 3-7 6-6 13, Patterson 2-4 0-0 4, Crist 2-4 2-2 6, Bell 0-3 0-0 0, McNair 1-2 0-0 2, Chevalier 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-64 23-26 85.
Halftime_Green Bay 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 6-21 (Ferguson 4-8, Diggins 1-2, Ahale 1-6, Ottey 0-1, Boahen 0-2, Taylor 0-2), Green Bay 8-25 (Hankerson 2-4, Pipes 2-4, McCloud 2-7, Chevalier 1-2, Schwartz 1-3, Davis 0-1, Bell 0-2, Crist 0-2). Fouled Out_Blount, Pipes. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 36 (Bridges 7), Green Bay 38 (Patterson 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 10 (Ferguson 4), Green Bay 15 (McCloud, Hankerson 4). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 22, Green Bay 18. A_2,124 (9,729).