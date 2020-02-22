https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-15076189.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
THROUGH FEBRUARY 21
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|35
|2056
|70
|2.04
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1687
|60
|2.13
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|55
|2.17
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|21
|1154
|44
|2.29
|Anton Khudobin
|Dallas
|25
|1375
|53
|2.31
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|25
|1363
|53
|2.33
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|28
|1696
|66
|2.33
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|30
|1658
|65
|2.35
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|23
|1235
|49
|2.38
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|41
|2300
|94
|2.45
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|45
|2705
|112
|2.48
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|32
|1876
|78
|2.49
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2177
|91
|2.51
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|36
|1938
|82
|2.54
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|44
|2588
|112
|2.6
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|45
|2705
|32
|10
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|44
|2588
|26
|11
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2794
|26
|18
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|46
|2642
|25
|12
|6
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|52
|3081
|25
|22
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|44
|2581
|24
|14
|5
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|35
|2056
|23
|5
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|47
|2622
|22
|18
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|42
|2493
|22
|16
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|43
|2494
|22
|15
|5
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|41
|2300
|21
|13
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|42
|2373
|21
|13
|5
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|42
|2382
|20
|12
|7
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1687
|20
|8
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|38
|2235
|20
|16
|2
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|36
|2057
|18
|12
|4
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|36
|1938
|18
|12
|3
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|35
|1937
|18
|13
|4
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2177
|18
|12
|4
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|32
|1885
|17
|8
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|52
|3081
|142
|1434
|.910
|25
|22
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2794
|126
|1428
|.919
|26
|18
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|42
|2493
|114
|1269
|.918
|22
|16
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|45
|2705
|112
|1267
|.919
|32
|10
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|47
|2622
|144
|1266
|.898
|22
|18
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|46
|2642
|128
|1256
|.908
|25
|12
|6
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|45
|2646
|130
|1248
|.906
|17
|24
|4
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|43
|2494
|122
|1197
|.908
|22
|15
|5
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|42
|2382
|109
|1171
|.915
|20
|12
|7
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|44
|2581
|120
|1150
|.906
|24
|14
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|44
|2588
|112
|1147
|.911
|26
|11
|7
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|41
|2300
|94
|1114
|.922
|21
|13
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|42
|2373
|124
|1070
|.896
|21
|13
|5
|Robin Lehner
|Chicago
|33
|1875
|94
|1058
|.918
|16
|10
|5
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2177
|91
|1022
|.918
|18
|12
|4
|Jonathan Bernier
|Detroit
|38
|2114
|102
|1009
|.908
|13
|18
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|38
|2264
|114
|988
|.897
|13
|22
|3
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|36
|2057
|90
|977
|.916
|18
|12
|4
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|35
|2056
|70
|956
|.932
|23
|5
|6
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|38
|2235
|101
|950
|.904
|20
|16
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|30
|1658
|5
|12
|9
|7
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|44
|2581
|4
|24
|14
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|50
|2794
|4
|26
|18
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|44
|2588
|3
|26
|11
|7
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|42
|2382
|3
|20
|12
|7
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|28
|1696
|3
|16
|6
|6
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1687
|3
|20
|8
|1
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|38
|2235
|3
|20
|16
|2
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|52
|3081
|3
|25
|22
|5
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|35
|2056
|3
|23
|5
|6
|James Reimer
|Carolina
|24
|1371
|3
|14
|6
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|35
|1937
|3
|18
|13
|4
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|31
|1759
|3
|15
|9
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|46
|2642
|2
|25
|12
|6
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|1530
|2
|14
|12
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|36
|2057
|2
|18
|12
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Arizona
|25
|1517
|2
|15
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|42
|2493
|2
|22
|16
|4
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|31
|1703
|2
|13
|14
|3
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|43
|2494
|2
|22
|15
|5
