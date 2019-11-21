Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 842 26 1.85
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 10 574 19 1.98
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 5 272 9 1.99
Tuukka Rask Boston 13 787 27 2.06
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 819 30 2.2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 1036 40 2.31
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 493 19 2.31
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 996 39 2.35
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 12 703 28 2.39
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 18 1037 43 2.49
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 8 479 20 2.5
Robin Lehner Chicago 12 667 28 2.51
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 17 999 42 2.52
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 29 2.53
Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 491 21 2.57
Petr Mrazek Carolina 14 815 35 2.57
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 2.61
Alex Stalock Minnesota 10 501 22 2.63
Ilya Samsonov Washington 8 475 21 2.65
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 490 22 2.69

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 18 1037 11 5 1
Braden Holtby Washington 17 985 11 2 3
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 1036 10 3 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 996 10 6 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 14 815 10 3 1
Carey Price Montreal 18 1085 10 5 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 17 1022 9 5 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 842 9 5 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 17 999 9 4 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 13 787 9 2 2
David Rittich Calgary 18 1078 9 6 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 18 978 8 4 4
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 10 574 8 1 0
Martin Jones San Jose 18 1025 8 8 1
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 16 929 8 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 12 703 8 1 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 724 8 3 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 875 7 5 3
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 724 7 3 2
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 577 7 2 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 10 574 19 306 0.938 8 1 0
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 5 272 9 146 0.938 2 3 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 842 26 414 0.937 9 5 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 12 667 28 423 0.934 5 4 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 996 39 560 0.93 10 6 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 13 787 27 383 0.93 9 2 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 15 819 30 419 0.928 7 5 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 491 21 277 0.924 4 1 3
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 11 602 28 370 0.924 6 4 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 12 703 28 363 0.923 8 1 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 490 22 281 0.922 4 2 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 18 1037 43 545 0.921 11 5 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 9 493 19 242 0.921 5 3 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 17 1036 40 500 0.92 10 3 4
Ryan Miller Anaheim 6 322 14 172 0.919 3 0 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 724 33 399 0.917 7 3 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 8 479 20 239 0.916 5 2 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 7 362 17 201 0.915 4 2 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 29 343 0.915 6 5 1
Adam Werner Colorado 2 87 5 58 0.914 1 1 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 18 1037 2 11 5 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 12 724 2 6 4 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 14 842 2 9 5 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 14 815 2 10 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 13 787 2 9 2 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 724 2 8 3 2
David Rittich Calgary 18 1078 2 9 6 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 875 1 7 5 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 18 978 1 8 4 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 8 491 1 4 1 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 14 727 1 6 5 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 996 1 10 6 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 12 703 1 8 1 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 17 999 1 9 4 3
Carey Price Montreal 18 1085 1 10 5 3
Antti Raanta Arizona 8 490 1 4 2 2
Mike Smith Edmonton 12 686 1 6 5 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 10 501 1 4 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 9 541 1 4 4 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 10 577 1 7 2 1