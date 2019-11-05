Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 484 12 1.49
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 10 602 17 1.69
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 5 303 9 1.78
Pekka Rinne Nashville 10 608 21 2.07
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 19 2.08
Mike Smith Edmonton 9 508 18 2.12
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 392 14 2.14
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 7 390 14 2.15
Robin Lehner Chicago 8 431 16 2.22
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 2.25
Ryan Miller Anaheim 5 260 10 2.31
Ben Bishop Dallas 11 616 24 2.33
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 335 13 2.33
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 515 20 2.33
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 687 27 2.35
Ilya Samsonov Washington 6 352 14 2.38
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 8 463 19 2.46
Alex Stalock Minnesota 7 361 15 2.49
John Gibson Anaheim 12 694 29 2.5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 9 548 23 2.51

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 740 8 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 10 608 8 0 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 11 659 7 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 12 727 7 2 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 10 602 7 3 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 515 7 1 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 687 7 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 484 7 0 1
David Rittich Calgary 13 774 7 4 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 12 642 6 2 3
John Gibson Anaheim 12 694 6 6 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 10 604 6 2 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 630 6 5 0
Braden Holtby Washington 11 618 6 1 3
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 6 2 1
Carey Price Montreal 11 660 6 4 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 7 390 5 1 0
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 11 629 5 5 1
Ilya Samsonov Washington 6 352 5 1 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 392 5 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 484 12 235 0.949 7 0 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 10 602 17 285 0.94 7 3 0
Robin Lehner Chicago 8 431 16 262 0.939 3 2 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 5 303 9 145 0.938 4 1 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 7 390 14 209 0.933 5 1 0
Mike Smith Edmonton 9 508 18 262 0.931 5 3 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 4 212 8 113 0.929 1 3 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 392 14 198 0.929 5 2 0
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 19 265 0.928 6 2 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 630 27 369 0.927 6 5 0
John Gibson Anaheim 12 694 29 391 0.926 6 6 0
Ryan Miller Anaheim 5 260 10 136 0.926 3 0 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 10 608 21 274 0.923 8 0 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 11 616 24 309 0.922 4 5 1
Anders Nilsson Ottawa 6 327 17 219 0.922 2 3 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 740 31 389 0.92 8 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 4 242 11 136 0.919 2 2 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 6 335 13 160 0.919 3 3 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 10 604 27 328 0.918 6 2 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 8 463 19 230 0.917 5 1 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Carter Hutton Buffalo 9 546 2 6 2 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 515 2 7 1 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 8 484 2 7 0 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 10 608 2 8 0 2
David Rittich Calgary 13 774 2 7 4 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 8 450 1 3 2 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 12 642 1 6 2 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 13 740 1 8 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 6 361 1 4 1 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 8 390 1 3 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 11 630 1 6 5 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 10 602 1 7 3 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 687 1 7 3 1
Carey Price Montreal 11 660 1 6 4 1
Mike Smith Edmonton 9 508 1 5 3 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 7 361 1 2 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 6 365 1 3 2 1
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 7 392 1 5 2 0