Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 1.33
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 8 449 15 2.0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 5 268 9 2.01
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1458 49 2.02
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 810 30 2.22
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 731 28 2.3
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 10 622 25 2.41
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1559 64 2.46
Jake Allen St. Louis 1 24 1 2.5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 2.67
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 20 2.67
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 2.7
Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 659 30 2.73
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 2.75
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 3.01
Martin Jones San Jose 20 1153 58 3.02
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 3.09
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 3.2
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 3.33
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 1 36 2 3.33

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1559 16 8 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1458 15 7 2
Martin Jones San Jose 20 1153 10 8 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 810 7 4 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 731 7 5 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 10 622 6 3 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 659 5 4 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 8 449 4 3 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 3 4 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 3 3 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 5 268 3 2 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 2 4 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 2 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 2 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Anton Khudobin Dallas 1 11 0 5 1.0 0 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 21 0.952 0 0 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 8 449 15 233 0.936 4 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1458 49 742 0.934 15 7 2
Ben Bishop Dallas 13 810 30 448 0.933 7 4 2
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 5 268 9 128 0.93 3 2 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 10 622 25 333 0.925 6 3 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 731 28 373 0.925 7 5 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 244 0.922 3 4 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 205 0.917 1 2 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1559 64 742 0.914 16 8 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 20 233 0.914 3 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 184 0.913 2 4 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 230 0.909 3 2 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 127 0.906 0 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 179 0.905 2 3 1
Martin Jones San Jose 20 1153 58 567 0.898 10 8 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 659 30 282 0.894 5 4 1
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 36 0.861 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 104 0.856 0 4 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 11 659 2 5 4 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 24 1458 2 15 7 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1559 1 16 8 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 1 3 2 2
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 12 731 1 7 5 0
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 1 3 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 1 2 2