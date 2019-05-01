Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 1.33
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 6 366 9 1.47
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 7 447 14 1.88
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 540 20 2.22
Tuukka Rask Boston 10 621 23 2.22
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 556 21 2.26
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 493 20 2.43
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 542 24 2.65
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 2.67
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 20 2.67
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 2.7
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 2.75
Martin Jones San Jose 10 554 27 2.92
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 3.01
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 3.09
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 3.2
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 3.33
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 3.83

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 542 6 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 7 447 6 0 1
Martin Jones San Jose 10 554 6 3 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 556 5 3 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 493 5 3 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 540 5 2 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 10 621 5 4 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 6 366 4 1 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 3 4 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 3 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 2 4 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 2 3 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 1 33 1 0 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 2 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 1 33 0 17 1.0 1 0 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 6 366 9 186 0.952 4 1 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 1 45 1 21 0.952 0 0 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 7 447 14 222 0.937 6 0 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 9 556 21 306 0.931 5 3 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 10 621 23 320 0.928 5 4 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 413 19 244 0.922 3 4 0
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 8 493 20 253 0.921 5 3 0
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 17 205 0.917 1 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 20 233 0.914 3 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 6 359 16 184 0.913 2 4 0
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 540 20 230 0.913 5 2 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 542 24 267 0.91 6 2 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 21 230 0.909 3 2 2
Martin Jones San Jose 10 554 27 295 0.908 6 3 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 238 12 127 0.906 0 3 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 6 329 17 179 0.905 2 3 1
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 89 5 36 0.861 0 1 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 4 235 15 104 0.856 0 4 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Petr Mrazek Carolina 9 540 2 5 2 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 7 466 1 3 2 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 448 1 3 3 1
Mike Smith Calgary 5 318 1 1 2 2