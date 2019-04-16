https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13770402.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|184
|5
|1.62
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|3
|179
|5
|1.67
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|3
|181
|6
|1.98
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|187
|7
|2.25
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|3
|182
|7
|2.3
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|3
|179
|7
|2.33
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|3
|179
|7
|2.33
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|177
|7
|2.37
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|49
|2
|2.4
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|3
|188
|9
|2.87
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|176
|9
|3.05
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|3
|181
|10
|3.3
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|3
|180
|10
|3.33
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|178
|10
|3.35
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|10
|3.35
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|3
|176
|11
|3.73
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|3
|126
|11
|5.24
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|184
|3
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|3
|179
|2
|1
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|178
|2
|1
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|2
|1
|0
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|187
|2
|1
|0
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|3
|181
|2
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|3
|181
|2
|1
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|3
|182
|1
|1
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|176
|1
|2
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|3
|126
|1
|1
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|3
|179
|1
|1
|1
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|177
|1
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|3
|188
|1
|1
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|184
|5
|103
|0.951
|3
|0
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|3
|179
|5
|84
|0.94
|3
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|3
|179
|7
|115
|0.939
|2
|1
|0
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|3
|181
|6
|94
|0.936
|2
|1
|0
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|3
|182
|7
|102
|0.931
|1
|1
|1
|Philipp Grubauer
|Colorado
|3
|187
|7
|97
|0.928
|2
|1
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|3
|177
|7
|97
|0.928
|1
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|3
|188
|9
|121
|0.926
|1
|1
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|3
|181
|10
|102
|0.902
|2
|1
|0
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|3
|180
|10
|102
|0.902
|0
|2
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|3
|179
|10
|97
|0.897
|2
|1
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|176
|9
|87
|0.897
|1
|2
|0
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|3
|179
|7
|68
|0.897
|1
|1
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|178
|10
|83
|0.88
|2
|1
|0
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|49
|2
|16
|0.875
|0
|1
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|3
|176
|11
|82
|0.866
|0
|3
|0
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|3
|126
|11
|73
|0.849
|1
|1
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Petr Mrazek
|Carolina
|3
|179
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|3
|188
|1
|1
|1
|1
