Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 1.03
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders 2 40 1 1.5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1508 45 1.79
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 2.0
Ben Bishop Dallas 43 2484 85 2.05
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 2.17
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 40 2256 84 2.23
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 41 2171 83 2.29
Jaroslav Halak Boston 36 2071 79 2.29
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 48 2907 111 2.29
Tuukka Rask Boston 42 2397 94 2.35
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 25 1297 51 2.36
Pekka Rinne Nashville 51 2920 118 2.42
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 59 3515 144 2.46
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 48 2840 118 2.49
Petr Mrazek Carolina 35 2088 87 2.5
Carey Price Montreal 59 3461 144 2.5
Anton Khudobin Dallas 35 1884 79 2.51
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 21 1165 49 2.52

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 48 2907 36 8 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 59 3515 35 19 5
Frederik Andersen Toronto 54 3140 34 15 4
Martin Jones San Jose 57 3301 34 16 5
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 55 3156 31 23 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 56 3281 31 20 2
Carey Price Montreal 59 3461 31 22 5
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 61 3500 28 25 6
Braden Holtby Washington 53 3049 27 18 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 56 3357 27 20 9
Tuukka Rask Boston 42 2397 26 10 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 51 2920 26 18 4
David Rittich Calgary 42 2327 26 7 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 43 2484 25 15 2
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 43 2460 25 12 5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 48 2840 24 18 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 48 2590 23 18 4
John Gibson Anaheim 54 2993 22 22 8
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 41 2171 22 13 2
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 26 1560 21 5 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 19 0.947 0 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Christopher Gibson N.Y. Islanders 2 40 1 17 0.941 0 0 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 43 2484 85 1256 0.932 25 15 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 48 2907 111 1581 0.93 36 8 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1508 45 636 0.929 19 4 1
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 139 0.928 1 3 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 41 2171 83 1123 0.926 22 13 2
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 40 2256 84 1132 0.926 20 12 5
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 21 1165 49 652 0.925 13 6 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 36 2071 79 1048 0.925 19 10 4
Anton Khudobin Dallas 35 1884 79 1047 0.925 13 15 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 25 1297 51 660 0.923 7 13 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 26 0.923 1 0 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 26 1422 63 811 0.922 15 10 1
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 48 2840 118 1466 0.92 24 18 6
Frederik Andersen Toronto 54 3140 143 1744 0.918 34 15 4
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 43 2460 113 1375 0.918 25 12 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 42 2397 94 1140 0.918 26 10 5

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 59 3515 8 35 19 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 43 2484 6 25 15 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 55 3156 6 31 23 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 48 2907 6 36 8 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1508 5 19 4 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 41 2171 5 22 13 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 36 2071 4 19 10 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 48 2590 4 23 18 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 40 2256 4 20 12 5
Petr Mrazek Carolina 35 2088 4 19 13 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 43 2460 4 25 12 5
Carey Price Montreal 59 3461 4 31 22 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 42 2397 4 26 10 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 51 2920 4 26 18 4
Jake Allen St. Louis 44 2439 3 18 17 7
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 36 1943 3 15 11 5
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 31 1649 3 14 9 3
Braden Holtby Washington 53 3049 3 27 18 5
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 41 2301 3 15 18 6
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 48 2840 3 24 18 6