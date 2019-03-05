Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 1.03
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1210 34 1.68
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 2.0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 37 2109 75 2.13
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 2.17
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 23 1180 44 2.24
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 33 1793 67 2.24
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 25 1498 56 2.24
Ben Bishop Dallas 37 2158 81 2.25
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 774 29 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2485 93 2.25
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 71 2.29
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2071 79 2.29
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 17 1016 42 2.48
Ryan Miller Anaheim 14 746 31 2.49
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 20 1129 47 2.5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 46 2613 109 2.5
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 56 3335 140 2.52
Carey Price Montreal 52 3044 129 2.54

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 48 2854 32 13 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 56 3335 32 19 5
Martin Jones San Jose 50 2929 31 13 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2485 30 7 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 49 2894 28 18 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 49 2795 27 21 1
Carey Price Montreal 52 3044 27 19 5
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 54 3120 26 21 5
Braden Holtby Washington 47 2692 24 16 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 50 3029 23 19 8
Pekka Rinne Nashville 46 2613 23 17 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2071 22 8 5
David Rittich Calgary 37 2030 22 6 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 37 2158 20 14 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 39 2340 20 14 5
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 37 2109 20 11 5
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 34 1942 20 10 3
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 24 1440 19 5 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 41 2231 19 15 4
Mike Smith Calgary 34 1929 19 12 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 19 0.947 0 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1210 34 508 0.933 15 3 1
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 774 29 418 0.931 6 6 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2485 93 1344 0.931 30 7 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 37 2109 75 1056 0.929 20 11 5
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 139 0.928 1 3 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 17 1016 42 586 0.928 11 4 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 33 1793 67 926 0.928 17 10 2
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 23 1180 44 600 0.927 7 11 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 37 2158 81 1102 0.926 20 14 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 14 746 31 413 0.925 6 4 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 48 2854 122 1599 0.924 32 13 3
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 71 940 0.924 17 9 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 25 1498 56 725 0.923 17 7 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 26 0.923 1 0 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 31 1669 72 929 0.922 13 13 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2071 79 1013 0.922 22 8 5
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 20 1129 47 587 0.92 9 7 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 56 3335 8 32 19 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 41 2485 6 30 7 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 21 1210 5 15 3 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 49 2795 5 27 21 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 33 1793 4 17 10 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 4 17 9 4
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 41 2231 4 19 15 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 37 2109 4 20 11 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 37 2158 3 20 14 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 41 2301 3 15 18 6
Petr Mrazek Carolina 31 1844 3 16 12 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 34 1942 3 20 10 3
Carey Price Montreal 52 3044 3 27 19 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 36 2071 3 22 8 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 46 2613 3 23 17 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 15 774 2 6 6 0
Braden Holtby Washington 47 2692 2 24 16 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 39 2340 2 20 14 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 27 1459 2 15 8 2
Mike Smith Calgary 34 1929 2 19 12 2