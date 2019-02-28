Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 1.03
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1154 31 1.61
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 1.97
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 2.0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 35 2026 71 2.1
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 2.17
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 23 1180 44 2.24
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 24 1438 54 2.25
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 31 1698 64 2.26
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 92 2.28
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 80 2.29
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 71 2.29
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 715 28 2.35
Tuukka Rask Boston 34 1951 78 2.4
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 16 956 39 2.45
Ryan Miller Anaheim 14 746 31 2.49
Pekka Rinne Nashville 45 2556 106 2.49
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 18 1004 42 2.51
Carey Price Montreal 50 2928 123 2.52
David Rittich Calgary 36 1970 84 2.56

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 46 2734 30 13 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 54 3215 30 19 5
Martin Jones San Jose 48 2809 29 13 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 29 7 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 48 2834 27 18 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 46 2632 26 19 1
Carey Price Montreal 50 2928 26 18 5
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 53 3060 25 21 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 49 2969 23 18 8
Pekka Rinne Nashville 45 2556 23 16 3
Braden Holtby Washington 45 2567 22 16 4
David Rittich Calgary 36 1970 22 5 5
Tuukka Rask Boston 34 1951 20 8 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 19 14 2
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 23 1382 19 4 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 35 2026 19 10 5
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 32 1818 19 10 2
Mike Smith Calgary 33 1870 19 11 2
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 37 2220 18 14 5
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 43 2489 18 15 9

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Landon Bow Dallas 2 58 1 19 0.947 0 0 0
Pavel Francouz Colorado 2 61 2 35 0.943 0 2 0
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1154 31 488 0.936 15 2 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 35 2026 71 1008 0.93 19 10 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 92 1307 0.93 29 7 4
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 16 956 39 548 0.929 10 4 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 715 28 388 0.928 6 5 0
Kevin Boyle Anaheim 5 276 10 139 0.928 1 3 0
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 31 1698 64 885 0.928 17 9 2
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 23 1180 44 600 0.927 7 11 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 80 1072 0.925 19 14 2
Ryan Miller Anaheim 14 746 31 413 0.925 6 4 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 71 940 0.924 17 9 4
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 11 621 27 355 0.924 5 4 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 46 2734 118 1525 0.923 30 13 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 1 59 3 39 0.923 1 0 0
Anton Khudobin Dallas 30 1606 69 899 0.923 12 13 3
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 24 1438 54 702 0.923 16 7 1
Alex Nedeljkovic Carolina 1 60 2 26 0.923 1 0 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 34 1951 78 972 0.92 20 8 5

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 54 3215 6 30 19 5
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2426 6 29 7 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 20 1154 5 15 2 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 46 2632 5 26 19 1
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 31 1698 4 17 9 2
Jaroslav Halak Boston 32 1858 4 17 9 4
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 35 2026 4 19 10 5
Ben Bishop Dallas 36 2098 3 19 14 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 41 2301 3 15 18 6
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 38 2051 3 16 15 4
Petr Mrazek Carolina 30 1782 3 15 12 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 32 1818 3 19 10 2
Carey Price Montreal 50 2928 3 26 18 5
Pekka Rinne Nashville 45 2556 3 23 16 3
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 14 715 2 6 5 0
Braden Holtby Washington 45 2567 2 22 16 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 37 2220 2 18 14 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 26 1394 2 14 8 2
Mike Smith Calgary 33 1870 2 19 11 2
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 43 2489 2 18 15 9