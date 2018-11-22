https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goaltenders-Goals-Against-Record-13413887.php
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|5
|291
|8
|1.64
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|768
|21
|1.64
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|11
|588
|20
|2.04
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|725
|25
|2.07
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|9
|543
|19
|2.1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|18
|1069
|38
|2.13
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|30
|2.3
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|34
|2.33
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|27
|2.33
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|14
|835
|33
|2.37
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|13
|628
|25
|2.39
|Chad Johnson
|St. Louis
|7
|348
|14
|2.41
|Curtis McElhinney
|Carolina
|7
|418
|17
|2.43
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|6
|363
|15
|2.47
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|17
|1018
|42
|2.48
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|601
|25
|2.49
|Alex Stalock
|Minnesota
|6
|307
|13
|2.54
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|13
|769
|33
|2.57
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|17
|979
|42
|2.57
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1114
|48
|2.58
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|18
|1069
|12
|6
|0
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1114
|10
|8
|1
|Carter Hutton
|Buffalo
|17
|979
|10
|6
|1
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|20
|1108
|9
|7
|3
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|17
|1018
|9
|5
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|16
|908
|9
|5
|1
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|16
|957
|9
|5
|2
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|17
|977
|9
|5
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|768
|9
|2
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|9
|3
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|8
|5
|1
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1011
|8
|6
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|11
|588
|8
|1
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|18
|1048
|7
|7
|4
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|725
|7
|2
|2
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|15
|842
|7
|5
|2
|Jimmy Howard
|Detroit
|15
|877
|7
|6
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|17
|1033
|7
|8
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|10
|551
|7
|3
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|14
|835
|7
|5
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Landon Bow
|Dallas
|1
|31
|0
|14
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|Laurent Brossoit
|Winnipeg
|5
|291
|8
|164
|0.951
|3
|1
|1
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|768
|21
|376
|0.944
|9
|2
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|18
|1069
|38
|583
|0.935
|12
|6
|0
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|725
|25
|386
|0.935
|7
|2
|2
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|11
|588
|20
|287
|0.93
|8
|1
|0
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|9
|543
|19
|266
|0.929
|5
|4
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|18
|1048
|45
|613
|0.927
|7
|7
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|13
|784
|30
|412
|0.927
|9
|3
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|12
|601
|25
|335
|0.925
|6
|3
|1
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|14
|835
|33
|441
|0.925
|7
|5
|2
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|13
|628
|25
|331
|0.924
|4
|3
|3
|Jimmy Howard
|Detroit
|15
|877
|38
|499
|0.924
|7
|6
|2
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|7
|354
|16
|211
|0.924
|2
|2
|1
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|34
|439
|0.923
|8
|5
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|27
|352
|0.923
|5
|7
|0
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|5
|261
|12
|153
|0.922
|2
|2
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Buffalo
|6
|339
|15
|193
|0.922
|4
|0
|1
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|17
|1018
|42
|531
|0.921
|9
|5
|2
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|6
|363
|15
|188
|0.92
|2
|2
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|19
|1114
|3
|10
|8
|1
|Keith Kinkaid
|New Jersey
|17
|977
|3
|9
|5
|2
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|15
|874
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|13
|628
|2
|4
|3
|3
|Jaroslav Halak
|Boston
|13
|725
|2
|7
|2
|2
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|13
|768
|2
|9
|2
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|18
|1069
|1
|12
|6
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Los Angeles
|13
|693
|1
|5
|7
|0
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|13
|769
|1
|5
|7
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|326
|1
|4
|2
|0
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|18
|1048
|1
|7
|7
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|15
|842
|1
|7
|5
|2
|Chad Johnson
|St. Louis
|7
|348
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|8
|453
|1
|5
|2
|0
|Robin Lehner
|N.Y. Islanders
|11
|601
|1
|4
|5
|1
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|11
|573
|1
|4
|5
|1
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|5
|261
|1
|2
|2
|0
|David Rittich
|Calgary
|11
|588
|1
|8
|1
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|10
|551
|1
|7
|3
|0
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|13
|723
|1
|5
|7
|1
View Comments