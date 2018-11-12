Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Roberto Luongo Florida 4 211 5 1.42
Pekka Rinne Nashville 8 464 12 1.55
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 3 179 5 1.68
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 608 18 1.77
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 9 411 13 1.89
David Rittich Calgary 8 408 13 1.91
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 454 15 1.98
Peter Budaj Los Angeles 1 29 1 2.0
Chad Johnson St. Louis 6 288 10 2.08
Frederik Andersen Toronto 14 830 29 2.1
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 19 2.1
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 13 786 28 2.13
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 12 716 27 2.26
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 30 2.3
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 2.33
Ryan Miller Anaheim 5 257 10 2.33
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 303 12 2.37
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 18 2.58
John Gibson Anaheim 14 832 36 2.59
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 9 508 22 2.59

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 14 830 9 5 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 9 3 1
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 13 786 8 3 2
Martin Jones San Jose 13 779 8 4 1
Craig Anderson Ottawa 16 892 7 5 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 15 871 7 7 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 13 777 7 5 1
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 12 740 7 3 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 9 493 7 2 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 12 713 6 5 1
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 12 674 6 5 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 608 6 1 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 13 733 6 6 1
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 13 733 6 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 8 464 6 1 0
Jimmy Howard Detroit 12 698 5 5 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 5 4 0
David Rittich Calgary 8 408 5 1 0
Cam Talbot Edmonton 13 738 5 7 1
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 12 716 5 5 2

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 3 179 5 116 0.957 3 0 0
Roberto Luongo Florida 4 211 5 105 0.952 3 0 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 8 464 12 235 0.949 6 1 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 608 18 328 0.945 6 1 2
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 9 411 13 223 0.942 3 1 2
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 454 15 251 0.94 4 2 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 5 257 10 156 0.936 2 2 0
David Rittich Calgary 8 408 13 199 0.935 5 1 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 14 830 29 433 0.933 9 5 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 13 786 28 416 0.933 8 3 2
Antti Raanta Arizona 9 543 19 266 0.929 5 4 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 12 716 27 382 0.929 5 5 2
John Gibson Anaheim 14 832 36 503 0.928 5 6 3
Chad Johnson St. Louis 6 288 10 137 0.927 2 3 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 30 412 0.927 9 3 1
Anton Khudobin Dallas 5 303 12 162 0.926 3 1 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 27 352 0.923 5 7 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 7 418 18 227 0.921 3 3 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 9 508 22 279 0.921 4 4 1
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 13 791 35 442 0.921 5 6 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 9 411 2 3 1 2
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 15 871 2 7 7 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 11 608 2 6 1 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 13 733 2 6 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 8 464 2 6 1 0
Frederik Andersen Toronto 14 830 1 9 5 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 12 713 1 6 5 1
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 13 693 1 5 7 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 12 674 1 6 5 0
John Gibson Anaheim 14 832 1 5 6 3
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 9 454 1 4 2 1
Braden Holtby Washington 13 741 1 5 5 2
Chad Johnson St. Louis 6 288 1 2 3 0
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 5 273 1 3 1 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 9 508 1 4 4 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 9 496 1 4 4 1
David Rittich Calgary 8 408 1 5 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 9 493 1 7 2 0
Mike Smith Calgary 12 666 1 5 6 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 13 784 1 9 3 1