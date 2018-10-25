Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 2 119 1 0.5
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 2 118 3 1.51
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 7 423 11 1.56
Corey Crawford Chicago 3 177 5 1.69
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 276 8 1.74
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 366 11 1.8
David Rittich Calgary 4 196 6 1.83
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 11 1.85
John Gibson Anaheim 8 467 15 1.93
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 2 119 4 2.0
Peter Budaj Los Angeles 1 29 1 2.0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 6 370 13 2.11
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 10 2.11
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 137 5 2.17
Antti Raanta Arizona 6 362 14 2.32
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 8 457 18 2.36
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 252 10 2.37
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 352 14 2.38
Carey Price Montreal 6 363 15 2.48
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 2 120 5 2.5

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Toronto 8 474 5 3 0
Craig Anderson Ottawa 7 420 4 2 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 8 457 4 3 1
John Gibson Anaheim 8 467 4 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 8 480 4 3 1
Braden Holtby Washington 7 381 4 1 1
Martin Jones San Jose 7 415 4 3 0
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 4 2 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 252 4 1 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 7 423 4 1 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 366 4 1 1
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 352 3 3 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 6 370 3 1 2
Carter Hutton Buffalo 7 408 3 4 0
Curtis McElhinney Carolina 4 239 3 1 0
Carey Price Montreal 6 363 3 1 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 5 266 3 2 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 3 1 0
Mike Smith Calgary 6 336 3 3 0
Cam Ward Chicago 6 368 3 1 2

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Roberto Luongo Florida 1 32 0 13 1.0 0 0 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 2 119 1 56 0.982 2 0 0
Laurent Brossoit Winnipeg 2 119 4 88 0.955 2 0 0
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 2 118 3 64 0.953 1 1 0
Semyon Varlamov Colorado 7 423 11 235 0.953 4 1 2
David Rittich Calgary 4 196 6 119 0.95 2 1 0
John Gibson Anaheim 8 467 15 294 0.949 4 3 1
Corey Crawford Chicago 3 177 5 93 0.946 2 1 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 6 370 13 233 0.944 3 1 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 366 11 187 0.941 4 1 1
Ryan Miller Anaheim 3 137 5 81 0.938 1 1 0
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 2 120 5 76 0.934 2 0 0
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 276 8 120 0.933 2 0 2
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 11 155 0.929 4 2 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 10 141 0.929 3 1 0
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 5 292 13 175 0.926 2 2 1
Philipp Grubauer Colorado 3 178 8 107 0.925 2 1 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 352 14 183 0.923 3 3 0
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 3 185 8 103 0.922 1 0 2
Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 7 423 18 227 0.921 2 4 1

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Keith Kinkaid New Jersey 6 357 2 4 2 0
Ben Bishop Dallas 6 352 1 3 3 0
Jack Campbell Los Angeles 6 278 1 2 3 0
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 8 457 1 4 3 1
John Gibson Anaheim 8 467 1 4 3 1
Jaroslav Halak Boston 5 276 1 2 0 2
Braden Holtby Washington 7 381 1 4 1 1
Robin Lehner N.Y. Islanders 5 292 1 2 2 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 4 242 1 3 1 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 5 285 1 3 1 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 5 252 1 4 1 0
Mike Smith Calgary 6 336 1 3 3 0
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 2 119 1 2 0 0
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 6 366 1 4 1 1