Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Juuse Saros Nashville 4 113 2 1.05
Alex Stalock Minnesota 1 48 1 1.25
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 4 271 7 1.55
Cory Schneider New Jersey 4 201 6 1.78
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 17 1083 34 1.88
Braden Holtby Washington 20 1205 44 2.19
Martin Jones San Jose 10 584 22 2.26
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1015 40 2.36
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 715 29 2.43
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 46 2 2.55
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 999 43 2.58
Andrew Hammond Colorado 3 137 6 2.63
Tuukka Rask Boston 12 686 33 2.88
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 684 35 3.07
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 6 415 22 3.18
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 5 247 14 3.39
John Gibson Anaheim 4 216 13 3.59
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 367 23 3.76
Jonathan Bernier Colorado 4 217 14 3.87
Petr Mrazek Philadelphia 1 30 2 3.87

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 17 1083 13 3 1
Braden Holtby Washington 20 1205 13 6 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 999 11 6 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1015 9 7 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 684 7 6 0
Martin Jones San Jose 10 584 6 3 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 715 6 5 1
Tuukka Rask Boston 12 686 5 6 1
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 367 3 3 0
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 6 415 2 2 2
Jonathan Bernier Colorado 4 217 1 3 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 5 247 1 4 0
Brian Elliott Philadelphia 4 177 1 3 0
Andrew Hammond Colorado 3 137 1 1 0
Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia 3 149 1 1 0
Cory Schneider New Jersey 4 201 1 2 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Tampa Bay 1 18 0 7 1.0 0 0 0
Anton Khudobin Boston 1 26 0 8 1.0 0 0 0
Steve Mason Winnipeg 1 20 0 7 1.0 0 0 0
Juuse Saros Nashville 4 113 2 42 0.952 0 0 0
Cory Schneider New Jersey 4 201 6 119 0.95 1 2 0
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 4 271 7 131 0.947 0 3 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 17 1083 34 559 0.939 13 3 1
Alex Stalock Minnesota 1 48 1 16 0.938 0 0 0
Andrew Hammond Colorado 3 137 6 90 0.933 1 1 0
Aaron Dell San Jose 2 46 2 28 0.929 0 0 0
Martin Jones San Jose 10 584 22 304 0.928 6 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1015 40 511 0.922 9 7 1
Braden Holtby Washington 20 1205 44 556 0.921 13 6 1
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 17 999 43 524 0.918 11 6 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 5 247 14 152 0.908 1 4 0
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 715 29 314 0.908 6 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 684 35 363 0.904 7 6 0
Tuukka Rask Boston 12 686 33 339 0.903 5 6 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 6 415 22 221 0.9 2 2 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 7 367 23 221 0.896 3 3 0

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 17 1083 4 13 3 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 17 1015 2 9 7 1
Braden Holtby Washington 20 1205 2 13 6 1
Martin Jones San Jose 10 584 2 6 3 1
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 12 715 2 6 5 1
Pekka Rinne Nashville 13 684 2 7 6 0