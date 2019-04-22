Name Team GP G
Mark Stone Vegas 6 6
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 5
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 5
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 5
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 5
Logan Couture San Jose 6 4
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Brad Marchand Boston 6 4
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 4
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 4
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 3
Warren Foegele Carolina 5 3
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 4 3
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3
Jonathan MarchessaultVegas 6 3
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 3
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 5 3

Assists
Name Team GP A
Erik Karlsson San Jose 6 7
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 6
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 6
Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 6 6
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 6
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 6
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 5
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Jamie Benn Dallas 5 5
John Carlson Washington 5 5
Andrew Copp Winnipeg 6 5
John Klingberg Dallas 5 5
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 5 5
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5
Brad Marchand Boston 6 5
Jaccob Slavin Carolina 5 5
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 4
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 4
David Pastrnak Boston 6 4
Morgan Rielly Toronto 6 4

Power Play Goals
Name Team GP PP
Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 3
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 2
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 2
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 5 2
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 6 2
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 2
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2
Mark Stone Vegas 6 2
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 2
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 1
Seth Jones Columbus 4 1
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Alexandre Texier Columbus 4 1
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 1
Tom Wilson Washington 5 1

Short Handed Goals
Name Team GP SH
Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
William Karlsson Vegas 6 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 1
Colin Miller Vegas 5 1

Power Play Assists
Name Team GP PPA
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4
John Carlson Washington 5 4
Brad Marchand Boston 6 4
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 4
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 6 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 5 3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 2
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 2
Mark Giordano Calgary 5 2
Seth Jones Columbus 4 2
Erik Karlsson San Jose 6 2
Colin Miller Vegas 5 2
Artemi Panarin Columbus 4 2
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 2
Mark Stone Vegas 6 2
Devon Toews N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 2
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 6 2
Tom Wilson Washington 5 2

Short Handed Assists
Name Team GP SHA
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 6 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 4 1

Power Play Points
Name Team GP PPP
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 5
Brad Marchand Boston 6 5
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 4
John Carlson Washington 5 4
Mark Stone Vegas 6 4
Shea Theodore Vegas 6 4
Rasmus Andersson Calgary 5 3
Mikael Backlund Calgary 5 3
Sam Bennett Calgary 5 3
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 3
Matt Grzelcyk Boston 6 3
Dougie Hamilton Carolina 5 3
Seth Jones Columbus 4 3
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 5 3
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 3
Alex Ovechkin Washington 5 3
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 3
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 3
Paul Stastny Vegas 6 3
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 3

Short Handed Points
Name Team GP SHP
Matt Nieto Colorado 5 2
Josh Anderson Columbus 4 1
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 1
Ian Cole Colorado 5 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
Boone Jenner Columbus 4 1
Erik Johnson Colorado 5 1
William Karlsson Vegas 6 1
Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 4 1
Bryan Little Winnipeg 6 1
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 1
Colin Miller Vegas 5 1
Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 5 1
Nate Schmidt Vegas 6 1
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 1
Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 4 1

Game Winning Goals
Name Team GP GWG
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 2
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 2
Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 4 2
Mark Stone Vegas 6 1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 5 1
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 1
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Brad Marchand Boston 6 1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 1
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 1
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 1
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 6 1
Warren Foegele Carolina 5 1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 1
Mats Zuccarello Dallas 5 1
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 0
Logan Couture San Jose 6 0
Rocco Grimaldi Nashville 4 0
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 0
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 6 0

Shots
Name Team GP S
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 29
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 29
Logan Couture San Jose 6 26
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 26
David Pastrnak Boston 6 26
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 25
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 25
Morgan Rielly Toronto 6 25
Reilly Smith Vegas 6 25
Tyler Seguin Dallas 5 24
Brad Marchand Boston 6 23
Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 6 23
Patrice Bergeron Boston 6 22
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 21
Jonathan MarchessaulVegas 6 21
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 21
Tyson Barrie Colorado 5 20
Evander Kane San Jose 6 19
John Carlson Washington 5 18
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 18

Shooting Percentage
Name Team GP G S PCTG
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 5 5 21 23.80
Tomas Hertl San Jose 6 5 25 20.0
Brad Marchand Boston 6 4 23 17.39
Auston Matthews Toronto 6 5 29 17.24
Patrik Laine Winnipeg 6 3 18 16.66
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 4 25 16.0
Logan Couture San Jose 6 4 26 15.38
Max Pacioretty Vegas 6 4 29 13.79
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 3 26 11.53

Plus/Minus
Name Team GP +/-
Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 4 6
Ron Hainsey Toronto 6 6
Alexander Radulov Dallas 5 6
Cam Atkinson Columbus 4 5
Matt Duchene Columbus 4 5
John Klingberg Dallas 5 5
Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 4 5
Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 4 4
Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 6 4
Ian Cole Colorado 5 4
Warren Foegele Carolina 5 4
Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 5 4
Esa Lindell Dallas 5 4
Cale Makar Colorado 3 4
Brayden McNabb Vegas 6 4
Patrik Nemeth Colorado 5 4
Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 6 4
Tyler Seguin Dallas 5 4
Zachary Werenski Columbus 4 4