https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Goal-Scoring-13770405.php
Goal Scoring
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|3
|6
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|3
|3
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|3
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|3
|3
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|3
|3
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Warren Foegele
|Carolina
|3
|2
|Rocco Grimaldi
|Nashville
|2
|2
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|3
|2
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|3
|2
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|3
|2
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|3
|2
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|2
|Oskar Sundqvist
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|3
|2
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|3
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|A
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|6
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|3
|5
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|4
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|3
|4
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|3
|4
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|3
|4
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|3
|4
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|3
|4
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|3
|3
|John Carlson
|Washington
|3
|3
|Erik Cernak
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|3
|3
|Andrew Copp
|Winnipeg
|3
|3
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|3
|3
|Valtteri Filppula
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|3
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|3
|3
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|3
|3
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|3
|3
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|3
|3
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|3
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PP
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|3
|2
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|3
|2
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|3
|2
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|3
|2
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|3
|1
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|3
|1
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|3
|1
|Andreas Johnsson
|Toronto
|3
|1
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|3
|1
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|3
|1
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|3
|1
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|3
|1
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SH
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|3
|2
|Josh Anderson
|Columbus
|3
|1
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|3
|1
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|2
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPA
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|3
|3
|Rasmus Andersson
|Calgary
|3
|2
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|3
|2
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|3
|2
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|3
|2
|Matt Grzelcyk
|Boston
|3
|2
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|3
|2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|3
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|3
|2
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|2
|Devon Toews
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|J.T. Compher
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHA
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|3
|1
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Nate Schmidt
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|PPP
|Rasmus Andersson
|Calgary
|3
|3
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|3
|3
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|3
|3
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|3
|3
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|3
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|3
|3
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|3
|3
|Zachary Werenski
|Columbus
|3
|3
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|3
|2
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|3
|2
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Erik Karlsson
|San Jose
|3
|2
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|3
|2
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Devon Toews
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|SHP
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|3
|2
|Josh Anderson
|Columbus
|3
|1
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|3
|1
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|3
|1
|William Karlsson
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|3
|1
|Colin Miller
|Vegas
|2
|1
|Nate Schmidt
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|GWG
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|3
|1
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|Warren Foegele
|Carolina
|3
|1
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|3
|1
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|1
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|1
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|3
|0
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|3
|0
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|Matt Duchene
|Columbus
|3
|0
|Rocco Grimaldi
|Nashville
|2
|0
|Dougie Hamilton
|Carolina
|3
|0
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|3
|0
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|3
|0
|Oskar Sundqvist
|St. Louis
|3
|0
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|3
|0
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|3
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|S
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|3
|17
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|3
|16
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|3
|15
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|3
|14
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|3
|13
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|3
|13
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|3
|13
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|3
|13
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|3
|12
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|12
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|3
|12
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|3
|12
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|3
|12
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|3
|12
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|3
|12
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|3
|11
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|11
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|3
|11
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|3
|11
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|G
|S
|PCTG
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|3
|12
|25.0
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|3
|3
|17
|17.64
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|3
|2
|13
|15.38
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|3
|2
|13
|15.38
___
|Name
|Team
|GP
|+/-
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|5
|Ian Cole
|Colorado
|3
|5
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|5
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|4
|Paul Stastny
|Vegas
|3
|4
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|3
|4
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|3
|3
|Deryk Engelland
|Vegas
|3
|3
|Warren Foegele
|Carolina
|3
|3
|Ron Hainsey
|Toronto
|3
|3
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Nashville
|3
|3
|Greg McKegg
|Carolina
|2
|3
|Matt Nieto
|Colorado
|3
|3
|Ryan Pulock
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|3
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|3
|3
|Nate Schmidt
|Vegas
|3
|3
|Tom Wilson
|Washington
|3
|3
|Dan Hamhuis
|Nashville
|3
|2
|Scott Harrington
|Columbus
|3
|2
|Gustav Nyquist
|San Jose
|3
|2
