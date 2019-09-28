German Summaries
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
RB Leipzig: Emil Forsberg (83).
Schalke: Salif Sane (29), Amine Harit (43), Rabbi Matondo (58).
Halftime: 0-2.
Moenchengladbach: Alassane Plea (43), Marcus Thuram (65), Florian Neuhaus (83).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wolfsburg: Marcel Tisserand (9).
Halftime: 0-1.
Leverkusen: Florian Niederlechner (34), Kevin Volland (76), Kai Havertz (84).
Halftime: 0-1.
SC Paderborn: Kai Proger (68), Jamilu Collins (84).
Bayern: Serge Gnabry (15), Philippe Coutinho (55), Robert Lewandowski (79).
Halftime: 0-1.
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Sebastian Stolze (29), Andreas Albers (85).
Hamburger SV: Sebastian Nachreiner (72), Aaron Hunt (75).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bochum: Silvere Ganvoula (10, 25).
Darmstadt: Immanuel Hohn (13), Marcel Heller (85).
Halftime: 2-1.
Karlsruher SC: Philipp Hofmann (21).
Heidenheim: Marc Schnatterer (54).
Halftime: 1-0.