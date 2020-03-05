https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Georgia-68-Alabama-61-15108448.php
Georgia 68, Alabama 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (17-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Paul
|24
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Staiti
|33
|6-16
|8-8
|3-14
|1
|1
|20
|Caldwell
|39
|4-5
|1-2
|3-5
|4
|3
|10
|Chapman
|37
|4-10
|0-2
|1-4
|6
|2
|8
|Connally
|38
|7-14
|1-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|16
|Bates
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Isaacs
|16
|2-5
|3-4
|3-4
|1
|1
|7
|Nicholson
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Hose
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Hubbard
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-57
|16-24
|11-39
|17
|14
|68
Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-3, Staiti 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Staiti 7, Bates 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Paul 3, Staiti 3, Connally 3, Caldwell 2, Chapman 1, Bates 1, Hubbard 1)
Steals: 10 (Paul 3, Staiti 2, Chapman 2, Connally 2, Caldwell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA (18-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copeland
|32
|4-7
|2-3
|4-6
|1
|3
|10
|Walker
|39
|4-15
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|3
|11
|Abrams
|25
|2-8
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Johnson
|26
|1-4
|2-3
|1-5
|5
|2
|4
|Lewis
|38
|6-16
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|15
|Craig Cruce
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Knight
|8
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Barber
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|26
|6-7
|0-1
|2-5
|1
|3
|14
|Richardson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|9-12
|10-33
|13
|16
|61
Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Walker 3-10, Davis 2-3, Lewis 1-5, Abrams 0-2, Johnson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight 2, Copeland 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 5, Walker 4, Copeland 3, Lewis 2, Knight 2, Davis 2, Abrams 1)
Steals: 5 (Copeland 2, Johnson 1, Lewis 1, Davis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia
|14
|19
|20
|15
|—
|68
|Alabama
|16
|14
|16
|15
|—
|61
A_0
Officials_Dee Kantner, Amy Bonner, Pualani Spurlock
View Comments