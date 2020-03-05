Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA (17-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Paul 24 1-5 2-2 1-3 0 2 4
Staiti 33 6-16 8-8 3-14 1 1 20
Caldwell 39 4-5 1-2 3-5 4 3 10
Chapman 37 4-10 0-2 1-4 6 2 8
Connally 38 7-14 1-4 0-3 3 2 16
Bates 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Isaacs 16 2-5 3-4 3-4 1 1 7
Nicholson 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Hose 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Hubbard 3 0-0 1-2 0-1 0 0 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-57 16-24 11-39 17 14 68

Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-3, Staiti 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Staiti 7, Bates 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Paul 3, Staiti 3, Connally 3, Caldwell 2, Chapman 1, Bates 1, Hubbard 1)

Steals: 10 (Paul 3, Staiti 2, Chapman 2, Connally 2, Caldwell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ALABAMA (18-12) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copeland 32 4-7 2-3 4-6 1 3 10
Walker 39 4-15 0-0 0-6 1 3 11
Abrams 25 2-8 1-1 1-3 1 2 5
Johnson 26 1-4 2-3 1-5 5 2 4
Lewis 38 6-16 2-2 0-2 4 1 15
Craig Cruce 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Knight 8 0-3 2-2 0-2 0 0 2
Barber 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Davis 26 6-7 0-1 2-5 1 3 14
Richardson 3 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-60 9-12 10-33 13 16 61

Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Walker 3-10, Davis 2-3, Lewis 1-5, Abrams 0-2, Johnson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight 2, Copeland 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 5, Walker 4, Copeland 3, Lewis 2, Knight 2, Davis 2, Abrams 1)

Steals: 5 (Copeland 2, Johnson 1, Lewis 1, Davis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia 14 19 20 15 68
Alabama 16 14 16 15 61

A_0

Officials_Dee Kantner, Amy Bonner, Pualani Spurlock