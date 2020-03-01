Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
GEORGIA (16-13) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Paul 27 2-12 3-7 3-9 3 4 7
Staiti 33 7-16 6-7 5-12 4 1 20
Caldwell 39 1-5 0-0 1-3 1 3 3
Connally 38 3-9 6-7 0-1 4 4 13
Henderson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bates 7 1-2 2-2 0-3 0 0 4
Isaacs 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Chapman 8 1-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Hose 22 2-5 1-2 0-4 0 0 7
Hubbard 9 2-4 0-3 1-3 0 1 4
Jones 11 1-3 2-2 1-3 2 2 5
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-59 20-30 12-41 15 17 65

Percentages: FG 33.898, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Hose 2-5, Caldwell 1-1, Connally 1-6, Jones 1-2, Staiti 0-1, Hubbard 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Staiti 4, Connally 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Connally 4, Caldwell 2, Isaacs 2, Staiti 1, Henderson 1, Hose 1)

Steals: 7 (Caldwell 2, Paul 1, Connally 1, Henderson 1, Hose 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA (15-14) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Williams 28 4-6 1-1 2-5 0 4 9
Briggs 28 6-16 1-2 3-10 1 4 13
Moore 21 1-6 0-0 0-5 0 3 3
Rickards 22 4-9 0-0 1-4 0 1 9
Smith 36 2-9 3-6 1-7 2 5 7
Dut 12 0-5 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Bartram 9 0-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
de Oliveira 19 2-4 5-5 1-4 2 1 10
Johnson 25 2-6 4-4 1-4 1 3 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-62 14-18 13-45 7 23 59

Percentages: FG 33.871, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .2 (Moore 1-2, Rickards 1-3, de Oliveira 1-2, Briggs 0-4, Smith 0-1, Bartram 0-1, Johnson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Dut 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Briggs 5, Smith 3, Moore 2, de Oliveira 2, Rickards 1, Bartram 1)

Steals: 8 (Smith 3, Williams 2, Rickards 2, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida 17 6 22 14 59
Georgia 10 17 11 27 65

A_3,539

Officials_Bill Larance, Laura Morris, Brian Hall