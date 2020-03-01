https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/GREEN-BAY-74-CLEVELAND-ST-67-15095961.php
GREEN BAY 74, CLEVELAND ST. 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eichelberger
|30
|5-16
|3-3
|5-9
|2
|2
|13
|Hill
|30
|7-13
|3-5
|3-9
|0
|2
|17
|Gomillion
|28
|3-9
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|6
|Patton
|32
|6-21
|5-8
|7-14
|2
|4
|19
|Thomas
|36
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|7
|4
|8
|Johnson
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Sanchez
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Ferreira
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|J.Williams
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-77
|11-16
|17-43
|14
|25
|67
Percentages: FG .338, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Patton 2-6, Thomas 2-7, Ferreira 0-1, Gomillion 0-1, Eichelberger 0-2, Hill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Johnson, Patton).
Turnovers: 9 (Eichelberger 2, Gomillion 2, Hill 2, Patton 2, Ferreira).
Steals: 9 (Thomas 4, Eichelberger 3, Ferreira, Patton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patterson
|26
|5-5
|1-2
|1-8
|0
|4
|11
|Davis
|30
|3-10
|3-7
|1-4
|3
|1
|9
|Hankerson
|35
|5-11
|4-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|17
|McCloud
|31
|4-7
|4-4
|1-11
|8
|4
|12
|Schwartz
|25
|2-8
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|4
|Pipes
|26
|4-8
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Bell
|20
|2-7
|5-6
|4-4
|1
|1
|9
|McNair
|7
|0-0
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|1
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|20-28
|9-43
|14
|17
|74
Percentages: FG .446, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Hankerson 3-5, Pipes 1-2, McCloud 0-2, Schwartz 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Davis 2, Hankerson 2, Patterson 2, Schwartz 2).
Turnovers: 13 (McCloud 7, Bell 2, Schwartz 2, Davis, Patterson).
Steals: 5 (Pipes 2, Davis, Hankerson, Schwartz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cleveland St.
|23
|44
|—
|67
|Green Bay
|40
|34
|—
|74
A_3,369 (4,018).
View Comments