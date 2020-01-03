FG FT Reb
GEORGIA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
K.Williams 35 2-5 3-4 1-3 9 2 7
Roberts 32 4-11 3-4 0-4 4 3 13
Jones 26 4-9 3-5 0-3 0 2 11
Phillips 24 3-8 0-0 2-7 0 0 8
Allen 22 5-11 0-0 1-3 2 5 11
Thomas 21 7-7 0-0 3-6 1 3 14
Ivery 20 1-3 0-0 0-3 0 3 2
D.Wilson 18 1-6 0-0 0-3 0 4 3
Clerkley 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 27-61 9-13 7-32 16 23 69

Percentages: FG .443, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Roberts 2-5, Phillips 2-6, Allen 1-3, D.Wilson 1-5, K.Williams 0-1, Ivery 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas).

Turnovers: 18 (Roberts 7, Allen 4, D.Wilson 4, Ivery, K.Williams, Phillips).

Steals: 16 (K.Williams 4, Phillips 3, Roberts 3, Allen 2, Ivery 2, D.Wilson, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
APPALACHIAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Delph 40 6-11 4-7 4-10 2 2 18
O.Williams 33 5-11 0-0 0-4 2 2 12
Forrest 32 2-14 6-8 1-3 3 3 10
Gregory 22 3-5 0-2 4-6 2 1 6
Seacat 22 3-8 1-1 5-10 0 1 7
J.Lewis 21 0-1 0-4 1-4 0 0 0
K.Lewis 21 2-7 3-6 2-5 0 4 7
Bibby 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 21-58 14-28 17-43 9 14 60

Percentages: FG .362, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Delph 2-5, O.Williams 2-6, Bibby 0-1, Forrest 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Seacat 2, O.Williams).

Turnovers: 24 (O.Williams 7, Forrest 5, Delph 4, K.Lewis 4, Gregory 2, J.Lewis, Seacat).

Steals: 10 (Delph 3, K.Lewis 2, O.Williams 2, Forrest, Gregory, Seacat).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia St. 40 29 69
Appalachian St. 23 37 60

A_1,253 (8,325).