GEORGIA SOUTHERN 81, GEORGIA ST. 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crawley
|30
|5-8
|5-10
|9-16
|1
|3
|15
|Jackson
|35
|7-17
|5-7
|0-6
|2
|1
|20
|McCadden
|32
|3-7
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|3
|9
|Smith
|32
|5-11
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|13
|Wishart
|29
|4-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|10
|Carter
|21
|5-9
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|10
|D.Jones
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Viti
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincore
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sowers
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Yuminami
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-64
|17-25
|15-45
|7
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .469, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Wishart 2-4, McCadden 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Cincore 0-1, Crawley 0-1, Lincoln 0-1, Walker 0-1, Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter, Crawley, McCadden).
Turnovers: 10 (Crawley 3, D.Jones 2, McCadden 2, Smith 2, Wishart).
Steals: 4 (Jackson 3, McCadden).
Technical Fouls: Jones, 13:05 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thomas
|17
|4-6
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|4
|8
|Phillips
|31
|3-11
|0-1
|2-5
|0
|1
|6
|Roberts
|27
|1-5
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|2
|6
|Williams
|31
|7-15
|3-4
|1-5
|4
|3
|20
|Wilson
|31
|4-9
|2-3
|0-5
|1
|3
|10
|Allen
|29
|3-11
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|J.Jones
|16
|0-0
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|1
|Ivery
|7
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|4
|Linder
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Clerkley
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|10-15
|9-30
|11
|22
|62
Percentages: FG .381, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-27, .148 (Williams 3-8, Allen 1-8, Phillips 0-3, Roberts 0-4, Wilson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas).
Turnovers: 12 (Wilson 4, Roberts 3, Williams 3, Allen, J.Jones).
Steals: 5 (Phillips 2, Williams 2, Ivery).
Technical Fouls: Ivery, 13:05 first.
|Georgia Southern
|34
|47
|—
|81
|Georgia St.
|33
|29
|—
|62
