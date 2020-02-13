https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/GEORGE-MASON-72-VCU-67-15052163.php
GEORGE MASON 72, VCU 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGE MASON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oduro
|20
|3-6
|1-2
|4-10
|1
|4
|7
|Wilson
|27
|4-12
|5-8
|5-11
|1
|3
|14
|Greene
|34
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|7
|Johnson
|32
|3-7
|4-6
|1-7
|4
|2
|11
|Miller
|27
|3-10
|4-6
|1-4
|2
|1
|11
|Hartwell
|31
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|10
|Calixte
|18
|4-4
|0-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|8
|Mar
|11
|0-1
|4-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|20-29
|12-43
|13
|20
|72
Percentages: FG .442, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Hartwell 2-5, Wilson 1-1, Greene 1-3, Johnson 1-3, Miller 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Wilson 5, Calixte, Miller, Oduro).
Turnovers: 16 (Hartwell 5, Greene 4, Wilson 4, Oduro 2, Miller).
Steals: 4 (Calixte, Greene, Hartwell, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Douglas
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Santos-Silva
|32
|4-10
|3-9
|2-7
|1
|4
|11
|Vann
|30
|4-6
|4-5
|1-3
|4
|2
|13
|Evans
|18
|0-7
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|1
|Jenkins
|32
|6-9
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|16
|Hyland
|22
|3-11
|2-2
|0-0
|4
|3
|11
|Simms
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|7
|Curry
|10
|1-4
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Crowfield
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Ward
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-58
|14-22
|6-23
|14
|22
|67
Percentages: FG .397, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hyland 3-9, Jenkins 2-3, Vann 1-1, Williams 1-2, Douglas 0-1, Simms 0-3, Evans 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Douglas 2, Jenkins 2, Hyland, Santos-Silva).
Turnovers: 10 (Douglas 3, Jenkins 3, Curry, Evans, Simms, Williams).
Steals: 11 (Hyland 4, Jenkins 2, Williams 2, Curry, Simms, Vann).
Technical Fouls: None.
|George Mason
|30
|42
|—
|72
|VCU
|33
|34
|—
|67
.
View Comments