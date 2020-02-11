https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/GARDNER-WEBB-86-HIGH-POINT-55-15045962.php
GARDNER-WEBB 86, HIGH POINT 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HIGH POINT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|30
|5-13
|1-5
|0-4
|2
|2
|13
|Peterson
|32
|3-6
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|0
|8
|Sanchez
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Randleman
|20
|3-5
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|6
|Jo.Wright
|30
|0-7
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|4
|0
|Slay
|24
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|8
|Izunabor
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Ja.Wright
|16
|2-7
|4-6
|1-4
|0
|2
|8
|Thomas
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Ayers
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Billups
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Quinlan-Huertas
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|9-18
|3-23
|13
|14
|55
Percentages: FG .412, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Slay 2-3, Coleman 2-4, Randleman 0-1, Ja.Wright 0-2, Jo.Wright 0-2, Peterson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sanchez, Thomas).
Turnovers: 11 (Sanchez 3, Thomas 2, Coleman, Izunabor, Ja.Wright, Jo.Wright, Randleman, Slay).
Steals: 7 (Slay 3, Coleman 2, Ja.Wright, Randleman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GARDNER-WEBB
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dufeal
|19
|1-6
|7-8
|6-6
|3
|1
|9
|Jamison
|35
|3-9
|2-2
|0-12
|2
|1
|9
|Cornwall
|31
|8-17
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|24
|Johnson
|33
|6-13
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|4
|17
|Turner
|33
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|7
|2
|4
|Jenkins
|21
|4-7
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|15
|Reid
|16
|2-5
|2-2
|10-14
|1
|3
|6
|Bryant
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Boggs
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kincaid
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-64
|16-20
|18-48
|18
|15
|86
Percentages: FG .422, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Cornwall 8-13, Johnson 4-10, Jenkins 3-6, Jamison 1-4, Boggs 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dufeal, Johnson).
Turnovers: 10 (Bryant 2, Jamison 2, Johnson 2, Reid 2, Dufeal, Turner).
Steals: 7 (Jamison 3, Johnson 2, Cornwall, Reid).
Technical Fouls: None.
|High Point
|20
|35
|—
|55
|Gardner-Webb
|47
|39
|—
|86
A_1,150 (3,500).
