FG FT Reb
GARDNER-WEBB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dufeal 30 0-3 0-2 1-5 1 1 0
Jamison 37 5-15 0-1 0-7 0 1 11
Cornwall 24 7-7 0-0 0-3 3 0 19
Johnson 28 7-11 2-2 1-2 1 5 19
Turner 38 0-3 4-4 0-3 8 4 4
Jenkins 19 1-4 2-3 1-5 3 0 5
Reid 19 4-6 0-0 3-3 0 3 8
Bryant 5 2-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 4
Totals 200 26-51 8-12 6-29 16 14 70

Percentages: FG .510, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Cornwall 5-5, Johnson 3-7, Jenkins 1-3, Jamison 1-4, Dufeal 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Dufeal 3, Jenkins).

Turnovers: 12 (Turner 4, Cornwall 2, Jamison 2, Dufeal, Jenkins, Johnson, Reid).

Steals: 6 (Dufeal 3, Johnson 2, Jamison).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RADFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Eke 28 3-5 0-0 1-8 0 3 6
Holland 32 6-10 0-1 3-9 0 0 12
Fields 35 9-14 0-0 1-3 5 0 22
Hicks 30 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
C.Jones 35 5-15 4-5 1-4 6 3 15
Hutchinson 12 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jeffers 12 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 3 3
Greene 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Djonkam 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Walker 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 26-58 4-6 6-26 12 12 62

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Fields 4-7, Jeffers 1-4, C.Jones 1-5, Eke 0-1, Hutchinson 0-2, Hicks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Eke 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Eke 3, Fields 3, C.Jones 2, Hicks).

Steals: 4 (Fields 3, Jeffers).

Technical Fouls: None.

Gardner-Webb 33 37 70
Radford 26 36 62

A_2,245 (3,205).