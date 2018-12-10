https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Frisco-Bowl-Winners-13455101.php Frisco Bowl Winners The Associated Press Published 3:51 pm EST, Monday, December 10, 2018 Dec. 20, 2017 — Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10 Most Popular 1 Winter farmers market open 2 Salon’s giving tree to help Animal Welfare Society 3 New Milford could save $2.5 million with health insurance plan switch 4 New Milford traffic stop leads to drug arrest 5 Troopers take to the sky to monitor aggressive driving in Danbury 6 Police: Danbury man charged after injuring officer 7 Carol Sing, carriage rides, Festival of Lights slated View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.