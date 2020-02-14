https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Florida-74-Mississippi-72-15055167.php
Florida 74, Mississippi 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (13-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|27
|3-3
|3-8
|5-9
|0
|1
|9
|Briggs
|34
|6-20
|11-13
|3-8
|4
|2
|23
|Moore
|22
|4-7
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|10
|Rickards
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Smith
|36
|5-9
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|12
|Dut
|13
|4-6
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Bartram
|14
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|de Oliveira
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|0
|Johnson
|15
|1-3
|1-1
|1-4
|4
|3
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|19-29
|14-40
|12
|13
|74
Percentages: FG 43.333, FT .655.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Bartram 2-4, Moore 1-2, Briggs 0-3, Smith 0-1, de Oliveira 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Briggs 1, Moore 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Briggs 3, Moore 3, Smith 2, Johnson 2, Rickards 1, de Oliveira 1)
Steals: 8 (Briggs 3, Moore 3, Rickards 1, Johnson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (7-17)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Banks
|16
|3-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|6
|Alexander
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|7
|Cage
|37
|9-18
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|2
|23
|Reid
|40
|5-12
|5-10
|0-1
|4
|3
|16
|Smith
|28
|6-13
|0-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|15
|Kitchens
|24
|1-1
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|3
|Lewis
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Parker
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Rankin
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-57
|6-14
|6-29
|12
|23
|72
Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Cage 5-12, Smith 3-3, Alexander 1-2, Reid 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Banks 2, Alexander 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Reid 4, Cage 3, Smith 3, Banks 2, Alexander 2, Kitchens 1, Lewis 1)
Steals: 6 (Alexander 2, Reid 1, Smith 1, Parker 1, Rankin 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (TEAM 1)
|Mississippi
|14
|18
|21
|19
|—
|72
|Florida
|27
|8
|21
|18
|—
|74
A_1,008
Officials_Brian Hall, Carla Fountain, Bryan Enterline
