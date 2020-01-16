FG FT Reb
W. CAROLINA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Halvorsen 36 5-12 0-0 0-3 4 1 14
Steger 35 5-7 0-0 0-3 2 1 14
Faulkner 34 4-13 2-3 0-6 10 1 12
Dotson 31 10-14 1-1 1-11 0 5 21
Gibson 24 2-5 2-2 0-0 1 5 7
Thomas 14 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
McCray 13 0-3 0-0 1-2 2 2 0
Cork 8 2-3 0-0 2-4 0 2 4
Harris 5 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 1 4
Totals 200 30-63 6-8 5-31 19 18 79

Percentages: FG .476, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Steger 4-5, Halvorsen 4-11, Faulkner 2-7, Harris 1-1, Thomas 1-1, Gibson 1-4, McCray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Dotson 2, Faulkner 2, Steger 2, Gibson, Harris, McCray, Thomas).

Steals: 4 (Faulkner 2, McCray, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lyons 34 7-16 4-7 0-3 4 0 20
Mounce 34 6-14 1-2 1-8 4 3 15
Hunter 32 3-6 4-6 0-5 0 3 13
Slawson 32 4-8 3-3 4-8 2 2 12
Gurley 30 5-11 3-3 2-5 4 3 13
Bothwell 24 3-6 4-4 0-2 1 3 10
Clark 11 0-0 0-0 1-2 1 1 0
Kenney 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Beeker 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-61 19-25 8-33 16 15 83

Percentages: FG .459, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Hunter 3-6, Mounce 2-7, Lyons 2-9, Slawson 1-3, Bothwell 0-1, Gurley 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Clark).

Turnovers: 7 (Lyons 4, Gurley 2, Mounce).

Steals: 4 (Beeker, Lyons, Mounce, Slawson).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Carolina 33 46 79
Furman 41 42 83

A_1,695 (4,000).