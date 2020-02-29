Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
THE CITADEL Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Webster 17 3-6 0-0 2-8 3 2 6
Spence 21 3-6 2-3 2-5 0 4 8
Abee 37 3-8 0-0 1-3 4 2 7
Batiste 34 1-5 1-2 2-6 3 5 3
Fitzgibbons 31 2-9 0-0 0-3 2 2 5
Harris 26 9-13 4-7 1-7 0 2 24
S.Clark 17 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Rice 17 1-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Totals 200 23-51 7-12 8-33 13 18 58

Percentages: FG .451, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Harris 2-3, Rice 1-3, Abee 1-5, Fitzgibbons 1-7, Batiste 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (S.Clark 2, Abee, Batiste).

Turnovers: 20 (Spence 5, Batiste 4, Harris 4, Fitzgibbons 3, Rice 2, Webster 2).

Steals: 3 (Abee, Fitzgibbons, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
FURMAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gurley 26 7-11 4-6 2-3 3 3 20
Slawson 27 3-6 0-0 2-8 3 2 6
Bothwell 31 4-10 3-3 1-5 3 2 13
Hunter 27 4-11 0-0 1-5 6 0 12
Lyons 36 3-9 2-2 1-2 2 2 9
Mounce 29 7-13 3-5 2-6 2 1 17
T.Clark 14 0-1 0-0 2-5 0 4 0
Pugh 9 2-5 0-0 0-0 1 1 5
Kenney 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-66 12-16 11-34 20 15 82

Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Hunter 4-11, Gurley 2-2, Bothwell 2-6, Lyons 1-4, Pugh 1-4, Slawson 0-1, Mounce 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Gurley 2, Lyons, Mounce, Slawson).

Turnovers: 9 (Gurley 2, Lyons 2, Slawson 2, Bothwell, Hunter, Mounce).

Steals: 13 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Hunter 2, Lyons 2, Mounce 2, Gurley, T.Clark).

Technical Fouls: None.

The Citadel 21 37 58
Furman 29 53 82

A_2,500 (4,000).