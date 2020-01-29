https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/FRESNO-ST-79-AIR-FORCE-68-15012240.php
FRESNO ST. 79, AIR FORCE 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Hyder
|37
|3-9
|3-3
|1-4
|5
|2
|10
|Williams
|36
|7-16
|5-5
|0-5
|1
|3
|25
|Blackwell
|33
|2-8
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|8
|Grimes
|28
|9-13
|0-0
|3-9
|1
|3
|21
|Robinson
|25
|2-6
|2-2
|4-7
|4
|2
|6
|Holland
|23
|1-3
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|2
|5
|Hart
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Campbell
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Agau
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|15-16
|9-35
|14
|14
|79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Williams 6-13, Grimes 3-6, Blackwell 2-5, Hart 1-1, Holland 1-2, J.Hyder 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Robinson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Grimes 3).
Turnovers: 7 (Grimes 2, Williams 2, Blackwell, Campbell, Holland).
Steals: 7 (Grimes 2, Williams 2, Blackwell, J.Hyder, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: Grimes, 2:58 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AIR FORCE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|38
|5-11
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|2
|13
|Morris
|35
|4-9
|4-5
|1-5
|0
|2
|15
|Swan
|33
|5-13
|3-3
|4-6
|3
|2
|14
|Tomes
|31
|5-8
|2-2
|0-6
|6
|5
|16
|Scottie
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|6
|Van Soelen
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Joyce
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|2
|Kinrade
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Brown
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-59
|9-10
|9-28
|17
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .407, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Tomes 4-6, Walker 3-7, Morris 3-8, Swan 1-4, Murphy 0-1, Joyce 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Van Soelen 2, Swan).
Turnovers: 8 (Scottie 3, Morris 2, Joyce, Van Soelen, Walker).
Steals: 2 (Morris, Swan).
Technical Fouls: Kinrade, 2:58 second.
|Fresno St.
|36
|43
|—
|79
|Air Force
|36
|32
|—
|68
A_1,535 (5,858).
