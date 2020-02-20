Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AIR FORCE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scottie 37 6-19 1-2 2-4 2 2 16
Swan 30 2-8 1-1 4-8 2 2 5
Joyce 30 4-9 0-0 0-4 2 0 12
Tomes 33 4-8 1-2 1-6 4 3 12
Walker 37 2-11 0-0 0-6 5 3 4
Morris 20 3-7 0-0 1-1 1 4 9
Kinrade 6 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 0 2
Van Soelen 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Akaya 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-64 3-5 10-31 17 14 62

Percentages: FG .359, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Joyce 4-9, Morris 3-4, Scottie 3-5, Tomes 3-7, Swan 0-2, Walker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Walker 2, Akaya, Morris, Scottie, Swan).

Steals: 4 (Joyce, Kinrade, Scottie, Swan).

Technical Fouls: Morris, 10:48 second.

FG FT Reb
FRESNO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Grimes 30 1-5 3-3 2-14 2 1 5
Robinson 26 5-8 0-2 2-3 2 5 10
Blackwell 38 8-13 4-4 2-5 3 0 25
J.Hyder 35 3-9 0-0 0-2 6 0 8
Williams 29 3-13 2-2 1-3 0 0 8
Holland 26 2-5 0-0 4-11 3 1 6
Hart 16 4-7 0-0 2-3 0 1 9
Totals 200 26-60 9-11 13-41 16 8 71

Percentages: FG .433, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Blackwell 5-9, Holland 2-4, J.Hyder 2-7, Hart 1-2, Grimes 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Grimes 2, Holland 2, Blackwell).

Turnovers: 11 (Robinson 4, Hart 2, Williams 2, Blackwell, Grimes, Holland).

Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Blackwell, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Air Force 28 34 62
Fresno St. 32 39 71

