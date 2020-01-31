Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Catto 34 7-16 3-4 1-5 3 0 20
Hector 34 2-6 0-0 3-8 3 2 4
Scott 32 4-12 0-0 1-3 0 1 11
Warren 31 7-15 2-3 0-3 2 2 18
Thomas 24 1-3 2-2 3-9 0 1 4
Gagliardi 17 2-5 0-0 0-2 0 3 6
Rainwater 16 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 2 0
Hardy 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Largie 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 23-59 7-9 9-34 9 12 63

Percentages: FG .390, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Scott 3-7, Catto 3-10, Warren 2-3, Gagliardi 2-5, Hardy 0-1, Hector 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Rainwater 2, Thomas 2).

Turnovers: 6 (Catto 2, Hector 2, Largie, Warren).

Steals: 4 (Thomas 2, Catto, Hector).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
JACKSONVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barnes 36 7-14 1-1 0-6 3 2 19
Arnold 34 2-10 0-1 1-4 4 4 6
McCallum 28 2-9 3-4 0-3 2 2 7
Bell 23 4-7 2-3 2-4 0 0 10
Sides 23 1-1 0-0 0-5 2 0 3
Santos 17 1-6 0-0 0-2 3 3 2
Wood 17 1-3 0-2 2-3 1 0 2
Workman 16 3-3 0-0 1-5 0 0 6
Norman 6 2-4 1-2 0-0 1 1 6
Totals 200 23-57 7-13 6-32 16 12 61

Percentages: FG .404, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Barnes 4-7, Arnold 2-4, Sides 1-1, Norman 1-3, McCallum 0-3, Santos 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sides, Workman).

Turnovers: 9 (McCallum 3, Bell 2, Arnold, Barnes, Santos, Wood).

Steals: 3 (Arnold, Bell, Workman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Gulf Coast 32 31 63
Jacksonville 28 33 61

A_903 (1,360).