FLORIDA A&M 62, SC STATE 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Applewhite
|30
|4-8
|5-7
|1-3
|0
|2
|13
|Fields
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|4
|Kinard
|32
|3-5
|3-3
|3-14
|0
|1
|10
|Neal
|24
|3-6
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|8
|Simmons
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Edwards
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Riley
|16
|3-6
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|5
|9
|Etienne
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Croskey
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Hill
|10
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|2
|Moorer
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-43
|15-17
|7-28
|8
|26
|56
Percentages: FG .465, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 1-11, .091 (Kinard 1-2, Simmons 0-1, Croskey 0-2, Edwards 0-3, Etienne 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Fields 2).
Turnovers: 21 (Neal 6, Edwards 3, Hill 3, Kinard 3, Simmons 3, Croskey, Fields, Riley).
Steals: 6 (Neal 3, Etienne 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Desir
|10
|0-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|35
|0-2
|2-4
|2-6
|0
|5
|2
|Core
|37
|2-7
|6-7
|1-5
|2
|3
|10
|Melton
|40
|5-18
|4-7
|1-3
|2
|0
|15
|Randolph
|38
|5-10
|5-6
|2-4
|2
|2
|15
|Moragne
|22
|5-5
|4-6
|3-5
|0
|4
|14
|Myles
|17
|2-6
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|3
|6
|Murray
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|23-32
|13-28
|6
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .358, FT .719.
3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Melton 1-6, Myles 0-2, Core 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Core, Jones).
Turnovers: 16 (Jones 3, Moragne 3, Randolph 3, Core 2, Melton 2, Myles 2, Desir).
Steals: 7 (Melton 3, Randolph 2, Moragne, Myles).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC State
|22
|34
|—
|56
|Florida A&M
|28
|34
|—
|62
A_1,793 (9,639).
