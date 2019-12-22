G Saf Pts Avg
North Dakota 12 1 342 28.5

___

Total Offense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
North Dakota 12 818 4,607 383.9

___

Rushing Offense
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
North Dakota 12 348 1,462 18 121.8

___

Rushing Defense
G Car Yds TD Yds Pg
North Dakota 12 525 2,312 21 192.7

___

Passing Offense
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Yds Pg
North Dakota 12 470 298 13 3,145 21 262.1

___

Turnover Margin
G FmG DInt Tot FmL InL Tot Mar/Gm Avg
North Dakota 12 3 12 15 10 13 23 -8 -0.67

___

Team Passing Efficiency Defense
G Att Cp DInt Yds Tds Pts
North Dakota 12 344 200 12 2,459 21 131.35

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
North Dakota 12 36 809 22.47

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
North Dakota 12 11 107 9.73

___

Net Punting
G Yds Punts Net
North Dakota 12 54 52 33.42

___

Total Defense
G Plays Yds Yds Pg
North Dakota 12 869 4,771 397.6

___

Scoring Offense
G FG Pts Avg
North Dakota 12 12 319 26.6