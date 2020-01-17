https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/FAU-97-MIDDLE-TENNESSEE-94-OT-14982422.php
FAU 97, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 94, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sims
|42
|8-19
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|24
|Jones
|41
|4-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|10
|Johnson
|38
|9-20
|3-6
|4-7
|2
|2
|22
|Green
|33
|7-13
|4-4
|2-6
|1
|3
|21
|Scurry
|25
|3-6
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|8
|Jackson
|23
|1-1
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|5
|4
|Millner
|22
|1-4
|3-4
|4-10
|0
|4
|5
|Lawrence
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|33-72
|14-19
|11-37
|7
|21
|94
Percentages: FG .458, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Sims 8-12, Green 3-8, Jones 2-3, Johnson 1-1, Scurry 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Sims).
Turnovers: 14 (Green 3, Sims 3, Jackson 2, Jones 2, Scurry 2, Johnson, Millner).
Steals: 6 (Johnson 2, Green, Jones, Scurry, Sims).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|40
|11-16
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|1
|26
|Maitre
|34
|6-12
|4-8
|0-8
|5
|1
|19
|Forrest
|33
|4-9
|0-2
|1-3
|4
|0
|10
|Ingram
|33
|5-15
|5-7
|1-8
|4
|5
|16
|Zecevic
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|4
|9
|Silins
|19
|2-4
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|5
|8
|Winchester
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Niang
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Kapiti
|8
|1-1
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|3
|Blackshear
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sebree
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Robertson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|36-70
|14-22
|9-38
|21
|19
|97
Percentages: FG .514, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Taylor 4-7, Maitre 3-7, Forrest 2-5, Zecevic 1-1, Ingram 1-6, Sebree 0-1, Winchester 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ingram, Zecevic).
Turnovers: 9 (Blackshear 3, Ingram 2, Taylor 2, Winchester, Zecevic).
Steals: 9 (Ingram 3, Forrest 2, Maitre 2, Blackshear, Zecevic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Middle Tennessee
|35
|50
|9
|—
|94
|FAU
|37
|48
|12
|—
|97
A_2,002 (5,000).
View Comments