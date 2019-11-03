English Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|11
|10
|1
|0
|25
|9
|31
|Man City
|11
|8
|1
|2
|34
|10
|25
|Chelsea
|11
|7
|2
|2
|25
|17
|23
|Leicester
|10
|6
|2
|2
|25
|8
|20
|Arsenal
|11
|4
|5
|2
|16
|15
|17
|Sheffield United
|11
|4
|4
|3
|12
|8
|16
|Bournemouth
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|13
|16
|Brighton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|14
|15
|Crystal Palace
|10
|4
|3
|3
|10
|12
|15
|Man United
|11
|3
|4
|4
|13
|11
|13
|Wolverhampton
|11
|2
|7
|2
|14
|14
|13
|West Ham
|11
|3
|4
|4
|14
|17
|13
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|3
|4
|16
|15
|12
|Burnley
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|18
|12
|Newcastle
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|17
|12
|Aston Villa
|11
|3
|2
|6
|16
|18
|11
|Everton
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|16
|10
|Southampton
|11
|2
|2
|7
|10
|27
|8
|Norwich
|11
|2
|1
|8
|11
|26
|7
|Watford
|11
|0
|5
|6
|6
|23
|5
___
Man City 3, Aston Villa 0
Brighton 3, Everton 2
Watford 0, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 1, Sheffield United 1
Burnley 2, Chelsea 4
Newcastle 1, Wolverhampton 1
Arsenal 2, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 2, Tottenham 1
Norwich 1, Man United 3
Bournemouth 1, Man United 0
Arsenal 1, Wolverhampton 1
Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 2
Brighton 2, Norwich 0
Man City 2, Southampton 1
Sheffield United 3, Burnley 0
West Ham 2, Newcastle 3
Watford 1, Chelsea 2
Crystal Palace (England) vs. Leicester (England), 1400 GMT
Everton (England) vs. Tottenham (England), 1630 GMT
Norwich (England) vs. Watford (England), 2000 GMT
Chelsea (England) vs. Crystal Palace (England), 1230 GMT
Burnley (England) vs. West Ham (England), 1500 GMT
Newcastle (England) vs. Bournemouth (England), 1500 GMT
Southampton (England) vs. Everton (England), 1500 GMT
Tottenham (England) vs. Sheffield United (England), 1500 GMT
Leicester (England) vs. Arsenal (England), 1730 GMT
Man United (England) vs. Brighton (England), 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton (England) vs. Aston Villa (England), 1400 GMT
Liverpool (England) vs. Man City (England), 1630 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Preston
|15
|8
|4
|3
|28
|16
|28
|Leeds
|15
|8
|4
|3
|19
|8
|28
|Swansea
|15
|8
|4
|3
|20
|14
|28
|West Brom
|14
|7
|6
|1
|26
|17
|27
|Nottingham Forest
|14
|7
|4
|3
|19
|13
|25
|Bristol City
|15
|6
|7
|2
|24
|21
|25
|Sheffield Wednesday
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|12
|24
|Fulham
|15
|6
|5
|4
|23
|17
|23
|QPR
|15
|7
|2
|6
|24
|28
|23
|Charlton
|15
|6
|4
|5
|21
|17
|22
|Hull
|15
|6
|4
|5
|23
|20
|22
|Birmingham
|15
|7
|1
|7
|16
|20
|22
|Brentford
|15
|6
|3
|6
|18
|13
|21
|Cardiff
|15
|5
|6
|4
|23
|22
|21
|Derby
|15
|5
|6
|4
|18
|20
|21
|Blackburn
|15
|5
|3
|7
|19
|22
|18
|Millwall
|15
|4
|6
|5
|17
|21
|18
|Huddersfield
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|21
|16
|Reading
|14
|4
|3
|7
|16
|20
|15
|Wigan
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|21
|15
|Luton Town
|15
|4
|2
|9
|22
|27
|14
|Middlesbrough
|15
|2
|6
|7
|11
|19
|12
|Barnsley
|15
|1
|6
|8
|14
|29
|9
|Stoke
|14
|2
|2
|10
|13
|25
|8
___
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Leeds 0
Birmingham 2, Luton Town 1
Huddersfield 2, Barnsley 1
Hull 2, Derby 0
Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 0
Millwall 2, Stoke 0
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading ppd.
Preston 3, Blackburn 2
West Brom 2, Charlton 2
Swansea 1, Cardiff 0
Bristol City 2, Wigan 2
QPR 1, Brentford 3
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2
Wigan 1, Swansea 2
Blackburn 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Brentford 0, Huddersfield 1
Cardiff 4, Birmingham 2
Derby 2, Middlesbrough 0
Fulham 0, Hull 3
Leeds 2, QPR 0
Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 2
Reading 2, Millwall 1
Charlton 0, Preston 1
Stoke (England) vs. West Brom (England), 2000 GMT
Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Derby (England), 1230 GMT
Barnsley (England) vs. Stoke (England), 1500 GMT
Birmingham (England) vs. Fulham (England), 1500 GMT
Hull (England) vs. West Brom (England), 1500 GMT
Leeds (England) vs. Blackburn (England), 1500 GMT
Millwall (England) vs. Charlton (England), 1500 GMT
Preston (England) vs. Huddersfield (England), 1500 GMT
QPR (England) vs. Middlesbrough (England), 1500 GMT
Reading (England) vs. Luton Town (England), 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday (England) vs. Swansea (England), 1500 GMT
Wigan (England) vs. Brentford (England), 1500 GMT
Cardiff (England) vs. Bristol City (England), 1200 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wycombe
|16
|9
|6
|1
|25
|14
|33
|Ipswich
|14
|9
|3
|2
|24
|10
|30
|Peterborough
|16
|8
|4
|4
|39
|22
|28
|Oxford United
|16
|7
|5
|4
|33
|19
|26
|Fleetwood Town
|15
|8
|2
|5
|27
|19
|26
|Coventry
|16
|6
|8
|2
|20
|18
|26
|Sunderland
|15
|7
|4
|4
|22
|16
|25
|Blackpool
|16
|6
|7
|3
|22
|19
|25
|Bristol Rovers
|16
|7
|4
|5
|19
|19
|25
|Rotherham
|15
|7
|3
|5
|24
|13
|24
|Doncaster
|14
|6
|5
|3
|24
|16
|23
|Shrewsbury
|15
|5
|6
|4
|12
|15
|21
|Burton Albion
|14
|5
|5
|4
|18
|15
|20
|Rochdale
|16
|5
|4
|7
|20
|27
|19
|Portsmouth
|14
|4
|6
|4
|16
|15
|18
|Gillingham
|16
|4
|6
|6
|20
|20
|18
|Lincoln
|16
|5
|3
|8
|18
|21
|18
|Tranmere
|15
|4
|4
|7
|20
|28
|16
|Accrington Stanley
|16
|3
|6
|7
|17
|26
|15
|AFC Wimbledon
|16
|3
|4
|9
|20
|26
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|16
|4
|1
|11
|13
|25
|13
|Southend
|16
|1
|2
|13
|16
|44
|5
|Bolton
|13
|2
|4
|7
|7
|29
|-2
___
Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Portsmouth 2
Burton Albion 0, Blackpool 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln vs. Bolton ppd.
Oxford United 3, Rochdale 0
Peterborough 2, Coventry 2
Rotherham 0, Wycombe 1
Shrewsbury 1, Sunderland 0
Southend 1, Ipswich 3
Tranmere vs. Doncaster ppd.
AFC Wimbledon 1, Lincoln 1
Blackpool 4, Peterborough 3
Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 1
Coventry 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Doncaster 2, Burton Albion 2
Gillingham 0, Rotherham 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Tranmere 3
Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 1
Rochdale 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Sunderland 1, Southend 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 0
Rochdale (England) vs. Ipswich (England), 1945 GMT
Portsmouth (England) vs. Southend (England), 1945 GMT
Shrewsbury (England) vs. Peterborough (England), 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|16
|9
|4
|3
|20
|10
|31
|Bradford
|16
|9
|3
|4
|24
|15
|30
|Swindon
|17
|9
|3
|5
|28
|20
|30
|Crewe
|16
|9
|3
|4
|26
|18
|30
|Exeter
|17
|8
|5
|4
|23
|20
|29
|Cheltenham
|15
|8
|4
|3
|27
|14
|28
|Newport County
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|13
|27
|Colchester
|17
|7
|5
|5
|22
|16
|26
|Northampton
|17
|7
|4
|6
|22
|18
|25
|Port Vale
|17
|6
|7
|4
|22
|22
|25
|Salford
|17
|6
|6
|5
|21
|25
|24
|Cambridge United
|17
|6
|5
|6
|22
|17
|23
|Plymouth
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|20
|23
|Mansfield Town
|17
|5
|5
|7
|26
|25
|20
|Macclesfield
|16
|5
|5
|6
|17
|20
|20
|Leyton Orient
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|28
|20
|Crawley Town
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|29
|20
|Grimsby Town
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|20
|19
|Carlisle
|17
|5
|3
|9
|18
|29
|18
|Oldham
|17
|3
|7
|7
|18
|26
|16
|Scunthorpe
|17
|3
|6
|8
|21
|25
|15
|Walsall
|17
|4
|3
|10
|12
|25
|15
|Stevenage
|17
|2
|7
|8
|12
|21
|13
|Morecambe
|17
|3
|4
|10
|15
|29
|13
___
Exeter 4, Plymouth 0
Colchester 3, Newport County 1
Crawley Town 0, Swindon 4
Forest Green vs. Crewe ppd.
Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham ppd.
Leyton Orient 1, Carlisle 1
Macclesfield vs. Bradford ppd.
Northampton 2, Cambridge United 0
Port Vale 0, Oldham 0
Salford 1, Scunthorpe 1
Stevenage 1, Morecambe 0
Walsall 1, Mansfield Town 2
Bradford 2, Exeter 0
Cambridge United 2, Crawley Town 1
Carlisle 2, Macclesfield 1
Cheltenham 1, Forest Green 2
Crewe 0, Port Vale 1
Mansfield Town 2, Colchester 3
Morecambe 1, Leyton Orient 0
Newport County 1, Salford 2
Oldham 2, Northampton 2
Plymouth vs. Grimsby Town ppd.
Scunthorpe 0, Stevenage 0
Swindon 2, Walsall 1
Cheltenham (England) vs. Newport County (England), 1945 GMT