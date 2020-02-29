https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/ETSU-68-W-CAROLINA-67-15095596.php
ETSU 68, W. CAROLINA 67
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cork
|15
|2-2
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|2
|5
|Steger
|33
|4-10
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|13
|Faulkner
|31
|2-6
|5-6
|1-8
|4
|3
|9
|Halvorsen
|36
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|1
|McCray
|33
|5-10
|0-0
|0-6
|5
|2
|15
|Dotson
|24
|6-7
|6-13
|1-9
|1
|4
|18
|Harris
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Elks
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sledd
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-40
|17-27
|6-35
|14
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .525, FT .630.
3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (McCray 5-8, Steger 3-9, Faulkner 0-1, Harris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cork 2, Harris).
Turnovers: 22 (Faulkner 6, Dotson 5, McCray 5, Cork 2, Halvorsen 2, Harris, Steger).
Steals: 4 (Cork, Halvorsen, Harris, McCray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ETSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|N'Guessan
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|5
|6
|Boyd
|29
|4-14
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|4
|10
|Hodges
|32
|4-6
|5-7
|1-7
|2
|4
|13
|Tisdale
|25
|1-4
|0-0
|3-6
|5
|3
|3
|Williamson
|31
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|Good
|27
|8-17
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|26
|Patterson
|16
|0-0
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|2
|Hugley
|10
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Rodriguez
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-64
|10-13
|11-27
|14
|24
|68
Percentages: FG .375, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Good 7-14, Boyd 2-7, Tisdale 1-4, Hodges 0-2, Williamson 0-2, Hugley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hodges, N'Guessan, Tisdale).
Turnovers: 11 (N'Guessan 3, Williamson 3, Hodges 2, Patterson, Rodriguez, Tisdale).
Steals: 7 (Williamson 2, Boyd, Good, Hodges, Hugley, Tisdale).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Carolina
|32
|35
|—
|67
|ETSU
|26
|42
|—
|68
A_6,177 (6,149).
View Comments